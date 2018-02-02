The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have been arrested on suspicion affray after a man was stabbed during the early hours of the morning at London Bridge Underground station.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) made the arrests following an incident on a Northern line tube platform shortly before 7am on Friday (February 2).

Commuters reported seeing blood splattered on the platform, which was closed for half an hour while police investigated the incident, the The Mirror reports.

BTP has confirmed the man's injuries are "not believed to be serious".

All three men are currently being held in custody by BTP, which has appealed for anyone with information to come forward as a matter of urgency.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terror related.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 88 of February 2.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.