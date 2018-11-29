Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK's "naughtiest" towns and cities have been revealed as kinky couples across the country prepare to spice up Christmas by splashing out on sex toys.

Forget socks and chocolates, those on Santa's naughty list will be getting a more risque gift that definitely shouldn't be opened in front of the family.

Online adult toys retailer toys4naughtyboys.com , which is expecting a 40 per cent increase in sales of sex toys and accessories in the run up to Christmas, saw a huge leap in demand for erotic and sensual gifts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with chastity devices, canes and bondage starter kits amongst the top sellers.

The company, which has been trading for six years, has now bared all by unveiling where its naughtiest customers come from by stripping down the figures to reveal the top 20 places based on those orders.

Top of the list - unsurprisingly - are the UK's three biggest cities with London sitting on top, while Manchester just pips Birmingham into second place.

And there will be plenty of smiles in the East Midlands come Christmas Day as Nottingham came out a surprise fourth with Glasgow completing the top five.

The Midlands is a steamy hotbed of pleasure as it also boasts Leicester, Oxford and Northampton, while the sea air seems to get the pulses racing with Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth and Plymouth in the top 20.

Northerners are not missing out on the action as Sheffield, Leeds and Liverpool are not shy of a little additional stimulation but the same cannot be said for Wales - with just Newport making it into the top 20 (19), while Northern Ireland is limp with not one town on the list.

Toys4naughtyboys.com director Andrew Durham said: "We're certainly surprised by some of the findings, especially how horny people in Nottingham are especially compared to some of the larger cities on the list like Leeds, Brighton and Liverpool.

"What they are buying is also interesting with chastity devices the number one item. That really is interesting and says a lot about the couples and their relationships.

"There are also a lot of fun items as well and Christmas is all about fun and surprising a loved one - and that is certainly going to be true this year.

"We don't know if sales are down to the effect of Brexit and our withdrawal from Europe, but there are definitely more people looking to pep up their sex lives."

The top 20

1 - London

2 - Manchester

3 - Birmingham

4 - Nottingham

5 - Glasgow

6 - Bristol

7 - Sheffield

8 - Southampton

9 - Reading

10 - Edinburgh

11 - Leeds

12 - Plymouth

13 - Brighton

14 - Norwich

15 - Liverpool

16 - Leicester

17 - Oxford

18 - Newport

19 - Northampton

20 - Bournemouth