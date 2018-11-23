Police are responding to reports of "fighting" and the possible sighting of a knife outside a restaurant in Hayes.

A witness described seeing "lots of police cars" near the Pizza Hut car park on the Lombardy Retail Park on Friday lunchtime (November 23).

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers attended at 1.23pm but added that details of what exactly had happened were unclear at this stage.

There had been reports of "groups of youths" involved in an "altercation", the spokeswoman added.

Get West London understands a knife may have been involved in the altercation but this is yet to be confirmed.

