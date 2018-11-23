Police are responding to reports of "fighting" and the possible sighting of a knife outside a restaurant in Hayes.
A witness described seeing "lots of police cars" near the Pizza Hut car park on the Lombardy Retail Park on Friday lunchtime (November 23).
A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed officers attended at 1.23pm but added that details of what exactly had happened were unclear at this stage.
There had been reports of "groups of youths" involved in an "altercation", the spokeswoman added.
Get West London understands a knife may have been involved in the altercation but this is yet to be confirmed.
Key Events
15 police cars and 'blood' sighting
A witness has described more about what they saw outside Pizza Hut earlier:
There is around 15 police cars and an ambulance, and a damaged transit van.
Someone with blood and a laceration on his back being seen to by police.
Can you help update other locals?
No answer from Pizza Hut
We tried to call the Pizza Hut next to the incident but no one is picking up at the moment.
Reports that knife was seen during dispute
This website understands a knife could have been involved in the incident.
Someone involved in the altercation may have had a blade.
But we have asked police for more details on what happened.
What the police have said so far
So what do we know so far?
Details are still hazy as police look into what happened, but:
- The Metropolitan Police say “groups of youths” were reportedly involved in an “altercation”.
- One man complained to police about being assaulted and said his vehicle had been damaged.
- No arrests had been made when we spoke to police a few minutes ago.
- It’s believed that the youths involved fled the scene.
Where is the incident?
The police presence has been spotted at the car park of the Pizza Hut at the Lombardy Retail Park.
Witness 'too scared' to go out
A local resident who alerted this website to the large police presence has told us they are “too scared” to go out in the area because of incidents like this one.
They added:
“Something happened and lots of police cars arrived and now there is heavy traffic.
“There is a major incident in the Pizza Hut car park.”
The police presence was ‘high’, they added.