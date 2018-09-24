Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hillingdon's 21 lollipop people have been praised for their incredible work clocking up an astounding five million journeys crossing roads to help children to safety.

Their tireless efforts were rewarded with a special presentation reception evening on Tuesday, September 18.

Between them the borough's patrollers have dedicated an incredible 347 years in helping Hillingdon families to cross the road, providing a helping hand, friendly smiling support and safety tips.

The staff were invited to the evening event at the Battle of Britain Bunker Exhibition and Visitor Centre in Uxbridge where their hard work was celebrated and they were presented with thank you gifts by the Mayor of Hillingdon, Councillor John Morgan.

Barbara Martin, 75, from Eastcote has been a lollipop lady at Field End Infant and Junior School for an incredible 41 years, helping generations of families to cross the road.

(Image: Toby Van de Velde)

She said: “I really enjoy the job, it keeps me active and motivated. I like meeting the children each day and helping them, and the school is really supportive.”

Councillor Keith Burrows, Hillingdon Council's cabinet member for planning, transportation and recycling, said: “We organised this event to acknowledge our school patrollers’ outstanding service.

"Between them they have made more than five million journeys, doing such an excellent job in ensuring our young people safely get to and from school and we want to thank them for their invaluable work."