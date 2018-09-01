Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pervert who took photographs of teenagers in a leisure centre and two young men who used mopeds to rob elderly Asian victims are among this month's most despicable criminals.

Meanwhile a former sports coach was jailed for historic sexual offences and a teenager was imprisoned for meeting online buyers only to hold them at knifepoint.

Many of the names on August's locked up list will be spending several years behind bars, while others will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

We have named and shamed the most disgraceful criminals locked up in west London within the four last weeks - detailing their crimes and how long they were jailed for.

Darren Johnson

(Image: Met Police)

The perverted co-founder of a children's soft play business is behind bars after taking pictures of teenage girls in changing rooms and toilets at the leisure centre his company ran.

Former Eddie Catz director Darren Johnson, 51, of Putney, was sentenced to one year and four months’ imprisonment on Wednesday (August 29) at Kingston Crown Court.

The married father-of-two had watched and captured images of girls - as young as 14 - in leisure centre changing rooms and toilets in Putney and Earlsfield, over a 12-year period.

He previously pleaded guilty to five counts of voyeurism , including counts against two 14-year-old girls, on July 18 at the same court.

Ayman Ghazoini

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Ayman Ghazoini responded to online ads for people selling mobile phones and mopeds, only for the sellers to be greeted with a group of men armed with knives and a bike chain.

Targeting the Brunel Estate and Great Western Road areas of Westbourne Park, Ghazolini would either threaten the unsuspecting sellers or take the mopeds for a test drive and never returned.

The 18-year-old from Second Avenue in East Acton , carried out the robberies between January 6 and January 28, 2018. The crimes led to a Metropolitan Police investigation, and Ghazoini was arrested on February 1.

Ghazoini's criminal activities were in breach of a youth referral order he had been serving, and he was sentenced to four years imprisonment for breaching that order.

Ajaz Karim

(Image: Sussex Police)

The former public school sports coach from Hammersmith will spend the next 10 years behind bars after he was found guilty for a serious of sexual offences against young students.

Ajaz Karim, 63, of Baron's Court Road, was sentenced for preying on six girls aged between 14 and 18 during his time teaching at Christ's Hospital School near Horsham, Sussex.

He appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (9 August) where he faced nine counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault against the young girls between 1985 and 1993.

According to Sussex Police, Karim who took advantage of the young students, masqueraded his sexual advances as sports massages.

Following his conviction, he will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further court notice - severely restricting his access to youngsters.

Mikelle Alexander and Karim Hussain

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The two young men even stabbed one of their victims during their three-month spree, where they targeted people in Hammersmith and Fulham as well as in Croydon, Lambeth, Kingston, Sutton and Merton.

Mikelle Alexander, 21, of Brighton Road, Sutton, and Karim Hussain, 20, of Rose Glen, Romford, used stolen mopeds in the robberies working both together and separately between September and December 2017.

Police have said that their victims were often elderly Asian residents who were targeted for their gold jewellery.

The pair were given a combined sentenced of 32 years behind bars.

Carl Wright

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Carl Wright, 58, of Brendon Close, Harlington was sentenced on Wednesday (August 15) for sexually touching and falsely imprisoning a 13-year-old boy.

Wright befriended the victim while helping out with coaching at Sandgate Youth Football Club.

A court heard how the young teenager was attacked by Wright after staying over at his home to watch a football game in March this year.

When the boy realised what was happening, he tried to run away but Wright temporarily stopped him from leaving, it was revealed.

He was sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment, given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.