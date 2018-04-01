Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the Hayes drunk driver who killed three boys to the teenager behind the Parsons Green Tube bomb, a string of despicable criminals were locked away in March.

These are the faces of some of the worst offenders locked up in west London last month.

Moped thugs who threatened victim with hammers jailed

Two 19-year-olds who threatened a man with a hammer and stole his watch in Westminster before riding off on a stolen moped, were sentenced to more than nine years in prison between them at Southwark Crown Court on March 28.

(Image: Met Police)

Osita Okoli, 19, of Marshall Street, Westminster, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to rob.

Tyler House, 19, of Dalmeny Road, Islington, pleaded guilty to robbery and a moped-enabled snatch offence and was given a sentence of two years and eight months on Wednesday.

Hayes Audi driver sentenced to 13 years for killing three teenage boys by dangerous driving

A 28-year-old Audi driver who killed three teenage boys after losing control of his car and crashing into them in Hayes was jailed for 13 years at the Old Bailey on March 28.

Jaynesh Chudasama of Hayes was two times over the drink drive limit and had cannabis in his system when he ploughed 16-year-olds George Wilkinson and Josh McGuinness and 17-year-old Harry Rice who were on their way to a birthday party on January 26.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Chudasama was sentenced to three concurrent 13-year prison sentences for causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to Wormwood Scrubs prison to begin his time behind bars.

"ISIS fanatic" given life sentence for radicalising "army" of young boys

A 25-year-old who plotted to carry-out simultaneous terror attacks on west London locations and who abused his position in a Mosque to radicalise young boys, was given a life sentence with a minimum sentence of 25 years at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (March 27).

(Image: PA)

Umar Ahmed Haque of east London was in the early stages of planning terrorist attacks on Heathrow Airport , Westfield London, Parliament Square, foreign embassies and City banks before he was snared by the authorities.

Hounslow man who punched PC after being caught with crack cocaine jailed

A Hounslow man who assaulted a police officer and was caught with crack cocaine months after being arrested for knife possession was sentenced on March 20.

38-year-old Dickens Mbengu, of Bath Road was sentenced at Ealing Magistrates’ Court to 12-week prison sentences, to run concurrently, for the two knife charges and said the weapons must be forfeited.

Mbengu was released from custody due to time already served since January 2.

He will receive 12 months of post-sentence supervision and will pay no costs or victim surcharge.

Teenager sentenced to life in prison for Parson's Green bomb attack

An 18-year-old who built and placed a bucket bomb on a rush hour District Line train was jailed for a minimum of 34 years on March 15.

Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, who came to the UK as a refugee from Iraq, injured 29 people in the attack on September 15, 2017.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He was convicted him of attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP (triacetone triperoxide) to cause an explosion likely to endanger life at the Old Bailey on March 15.

Man who tried to lure 11-year-old girl into his minibus jailed

A 69-year-old man who blocked the path of a schoolgirl with his minibus and tried to persuade her to climb in was jailed for three years at Harrow Crown Court on March 16.

Tariq Qayyum of Chadwell Heath was found guilty of trying to lure an 11-year-old girl into his minibus in Barnet last December, saying "we can be friends."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to take a child so as to remove him / her from a person having lawful control.

Two 14-years-old locked-up for vicious murder of Saif Abdul Majid

Two boys found guilty of repeatedly knifing 18-year-old Saif Abdul Majid in the neck in Neasden were jailed for murder at the Old Bailey on March 21.

The two young killers, who can't be named for legal reasons, were both given prison terms.

One of them was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment and the other to 14-and-a-half.

Moped thug jailed for phone store smash and grabs

A 19-year-old gang member who carried out who a string of aggravated burglaries on London mobile phone shops has been jailed.

Jack Hennessy of Islington The teen was part of a group who used mopeds to carry out raids on stores in central, north and east London.

(Image: Met Police)

He was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Blackfriars Crown Court last Thursday (March 15) after admitting to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary at the same court on February 7.

Pervert jailed for drunkenly performing sex act on himself in front of bus driver

54-year-old Paul Carroll, of Craven Park, Stonebridge, pleaded guilty to one count of exposure after he masturbated for more than a minute at the driver of a bus when it had terminated.

Carroll was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge at Willesden Magistrates' Court on March 19.

"Despicable" killers get life sentences for murder of Hayes man, Kyle Bowen

Two men were jailed for a combined minimum of 48 years after a drug deal in Uxbridge last year ended in murder.

Neville Marlon Bowen and Mohammad Mustapha Khalid were each handed life sentences for killing Kyle Bowen in Uxbridge, Hillingdon in May 2017.

The pair were found guilty of murder at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday (March 8) following a trial , and sentenced at the same court the following day (March 9).

Neville Bowen, of Breakspears Road, Brockley, who is not related to Kyle, was ordered to serve at least 27 years in prison.

Khalid, of Well Street, in Hackney, will serve a minimum 21 years behind bars.

