Drug dealers, a masseuse who sexually assaulted his clients and a disqualified driver who mowed over an innocent man are among the west Londoners jailed in February.

getwestlondon reported on 18 sentences handed out by judges last month, ranging from 11 months to life imprisonment.

Also jailed were a trio of taxi drivers used by a Vietnamese businessman to smuggle nearly a tonne of drugs into Plymouth, and a man who ran a brothel in Hounslow.

We are naming and shaming some of the worst offenders in west London and highlighting the good work being done by the police and courts to provide justice for the victims of their crimes.

Craig Kearney

Southall resident Craig Kearney was involved in a police chase which resulted in the death of his girlfriend Acacia Smith.

Kearney had been trying to fly "psychoactive substances" as well as cannabis and mobile phones into Wandsworth prison by drone.

The 27-year-old, of McNair Road, fled the scene at speed after Metropolitan Police responded - he reached speeds of up to 91mph in a 30 zone.

Acacia, who was a nursery nurse in Acton, was in the passenger seat without a seatbelt on and was crushed when Kearney's Peugeot crashed on August 9 2016.

Describing the wrecked vehicle, one officer said it was “totally crumpled, as though it had been taken to the car pound and crushed”.

His statement that the crash an which killed his girlfriend of eight years was caused by police was branded by judge Richard Marks QC as nothing but "a bare-faced lie".

Kearney, who has 15 previous convictions, including ones for speeding and driving without insurance, initially denied a count of causing death by dangerous driving but later admitted it before the trial.

On February 1, Kearney was jailed for eight years and was disqualified from driving for six years, with an extension of four years, after his release from prison.

Whilst it was accepted at the Old Bailey that Kearney had been trying to smuggle contraband and drugs into prison, he was not charged with this.

Qelik Shiha

Ice-cream man Qelik Shiha, 33 "viciously" attacked a rival ice-cream man with a shovel while shouting "this is my patch".

At least one child and several adults witnessed Shiha punch the window of the parked van before hitting his rival in his hand with a shovel as he ran away.

Despite being rushed to hospital for surgery, the victim, in his 20s, has partially lost sensation in two of his fingers after the attack in South Close, West Drayton, on April 3 2017.

Shiha, of Lily Drive, West Drayton, denied grievous bodily harm but was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court and sentenced to 30 months in prison on February 1.

Eddie Mombele and Jordan Clarke

Two men who brutally attacked three teenagers with a terrifying 12-inch zombie knife in broad daylight at Notting Hill Carnival have been jailed for a total of 30 years.

Eddie Mombele, 24, and Jordan Clarke, 20, were both convicted of grievous bodily harm at the Old Bailey on December 15 last year, and were sentenced at the same court on February 8.

The violent attacks, on boys aged 15 and 16, took place on August 28 2016, between 4.15pm and 5.10pm at Notting Hill Carnival.

At around 4.15pm, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed three times in the abdomen, buttocks and arm in Wornington Road.

The next two stabbings took place at around 5.10pm in Ladbroke Grove, when a 16-year-old boy suffered a serious stab wound to his stomach.

The other victim, aged just 15, was stabbed in the leg and required stitches.

Metropolitan Police officers had used Instagram to help identify the attackers, after a victim described the distinctive scar over Jordan Clarke's left eye.

Mobele's home in Talbot Road, Notting Hill, and Clarke's home in Adair Road, Ladbroke Grove, were raided and police found the zombie knife at Clarke's house.

Both men were found guilty of three counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of possessing a weapon and sentenced to 15 years in jail, along with 12-year and eight-year sentences to run concurrently.

A concurrent two-year sentence for knife possession was also imposed on both.

Jack Burt and Jack March

Two men responsible for a "spate of moped-enabled snatches" in Westminster, Hackney and City of London have been jailed.

Jack Burt, 22, of Britannia Row, and Jack Marsh, 21, of Canalside Square, were both sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court on February 6.

A 17-year-old was also involved and as handed a six-month Detention and Training Order, a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) excluding him from Westminster and a £30 victim surcharge.

Burt and Marsh were also given two-year disqualification from driving and a two year CBO excluding them from Westminster following their release from prison.

The trio had pleaded guilty to six counts of theft, believed to have taken place in the early hours of January 2, and police detained them in King's Cross just after 3am.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones, many of which had been reported as stolen on the morning of January 2.

Imran Mustafa

Police investigating an unrelated incident in Basset Road, Ladbroke Grove, were surprised when two backpacks containing a gun and bullets were dropped outside from a window.

Imran Mustafa had seen police near the flat in Roebuck House he was in and thrown the semi-automatic handgun and 14 rounds of ammunition out of the window.

The 22-year-old Whitchurch Road, North Kensington, resident was traced through a Trident North West Reactive team investigation and forensic evidence matched him to the gun.

He initially denied the allegations but pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to one count of possessing a firearm, for which he was jailed for five years, and two counts of of possessing ammunition, for which he received a concurrent two-year sentence on February 9.

Haaris Rana and Yasir Ibrahim

A 22-year-old disqualified driver from West Drayton ran over an innocent man in a leisure centre car park in Finchley in a rented car.

Haaris Rana of Stainby Close was found guilty of deliberately running over Seyyed Rast Mir-Feyzi at the Old Bailey on February 14.

He drove a rented white BMW straight at his victim in the car park of the Great North Leisure Park in Chaplin Square, North Finchley, on May 31 2017.

Seyyed Rast Mir-Feyzi, 24, was rushed to hospital by air ambulance with serious head injuries but died the following day.

Rana and his friend Yasir Ibrahim got into an argument with Seyyed Rast Mir-Feyzi and his friends in the car park before Ibrahim drove at him.

Mr Mir-Feyzi managed to dodge the attack but was hit by Rana at high speed.

Rana was jailed for life, with a minimum of 19 years while Ibrahim, 22 of Madison Close, East Finchley, was jailed for eight years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "It’s likely that Rana, who suffers from a brain condition, will spend the rest of his life behind bars. I hope this brings some sort of justice to Mr Mir-Feyzi’s family."

Ionut-Daniel Bosoi

A man running a brothel in Hounslow will face 11 months in jail before being deported to Romania.

Ionut-Daniel Bosoi, 29, of no fixed abode, was running a brothel from a property in Spring Grove Road, Hounslow.

Police were tipped off about the brothel and knocked on the door of the property on August 29 2017 and were told by Bosoi that he had friends inside.

Three women are understood to have been sexually exploited at the brothel, investigated by Operation Pathway, a joint initiative by police in the borough and Hounslow Council.

Three women are understood to have been sexually exploited at the brothel, investigated by Operation Pathway, a joint initiative by police in the borough and Hounslow Council.

Bosoi pleaded not guilty to a charge of keeping a brothel used for prostitution, but was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial at Isleworth Crown Court and jailed for 11 months on February 15.

Mohammed Ramnade

A Notting Hill masseur has been given a nine-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting two women while he worked in a beauty parlour.

Mohammed Ramande, from Shalfleet Drive, Ladbroke Court, was jailed in his absence at Blackfriars Crown Court on February 19.

The 39-year-old had been found guilty of two charges of assault by penetration on February 12 at the same court, following a trial at which he was also not present.

He was arrested and charged in June 2017 but travelled to Turkey with his daughter in August and is understood to have left there for Iran.

He carried out the attacks at a beauty salon in West Hampstead, begging his clients not to report his sexual assaults and offering a £20 refund and a promise never to do it again.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

Jake Mitchell, Almis Maganga and Danielle Fowler

A trio of drug dealers who supplies class A drugs in Hounslow have been jailed for a total of 17 years.

Jake Mitchell, 23, Almis Maganga, 21, and Danielle Fowler, 32, were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on February 23 after drugs worth £37,400 and £6,000 in cash was seized at an address in Grove Road in November.

Mitchell, 23, of Brook House, London Road, Hounslow, was convicted of supplying class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to six years and two months and given an additional 18 months for breach of a suspended sentence and a concurrent three-year sentence for possession of criminal property.

Maganga, 21, of Prestwick Close, Southall, was sentenced to six years and Danielle Fowler, 32, of Grove Road, Hounslow, was jailed for four years.

Sunder Ahuja, Tam Tran, Abdul Shirzad and Amrik Lamba

Taxi drivers from west London used as drugs couriers by a Vietnamese businessman have been jailed for their role in a £9.1 million pound drug smuggling operation.

Tam Tran made 89 trips to the Devon town, hiring west Londoners Sunder Ahuja, Abdul Shirzad and Amrik Lamba to drive him there and back, delivering nearly a metric tonne of cannabis.

Ahuja, of Baird Avenue, Southall, and Redwood Estate, Hounslow, resident Abdul Shirzad, both 48, had pleaded not guilty of conspiracy to supply a class B drug but were convicted at Plymouth Crown Court in November.

They were jailed for six years, while 41-year-old Amrik Lamba or Park Close Avenue, West Drayton, was jailed for two years and four months, at a sentencing hearing on February 26.

Tran, who refused to give his age and has no fixed abode, had been living in rented accommodation in Paddington according to his lawyer, and was jailed for six years.

