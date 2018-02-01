The video will start in 8 Cancel

A child rapist, a taxi driver who sexually assaulted mentally handicapped passengers, and a Britain First supporter who drove his van at the owner of a curry house are among the west London criminals jailed in January 2018.

Last month, getwestlondon reported on 24 west London criminals who faced justice, with sentences ranging from 23 months to life imprisonment - and even the news of some jail terms being extended due to the shocking nature of the crimes.

This year, we are once again naming and shaming some of west London's worst offenders and shining a light on the work of the police and the courts to achieve justice for victims of the most serious crimes.

So these are the names and faces of just some of the west London criminals sent to jail last month.

Walter Veiga-Rosa and William Ferreira

(Image: Met Police)

Two men involved in an altercation over a love rivalry have been sentenced for affray.

Walter Veiga-Rosa was jailed for 20 months while William Ferreira received a suspended prison sentence.

Both men, of no fixed abode, were friends with 21-year-old Joseph Olopo, who was fatally stabbed in Golders Green on February 17 last year.

Their sentencing follows that of Jason De Sousa who was found last year found guilty of manslaughter.

During the fight in February, Veiga-Rosa swung his blade at De Sousa before Olopo was stabbed in the side of the neck by De Sousa.

Shauna Doyle and Eric Wertz

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A woman from Kingston has been jailed for manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death.

Shauna Doyle was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment seven months after the death of Derick Mulondo.

Eric Wertz was jailed for three years and four months for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

The pair were arrested on the day Mr Mulondo was stabbed to death in Kingston.

They were originally charged with murder, two days after Mr Mulondo's death, but the court later accepted their pleas of manslaughter and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jinsen Li and Kay Kuen Poon

(Image: HMRC)

Two smugglers were jailed after attempting to import half a million cigarettes without paying a penny in duties.

Jailed for a total of almost five years, Kay Kuen Poon and Jinsen Li were caught dodging £150,000 in duties by importing cigarettes and 30kg of rolling tobacco from China.

They subsequently picked them up from mailbox delivery outlets across London.

Poon and Li were arrested in June 2016 after they were caught retrieving the packages on CCTV.

Li continued to collect the packages of Chinese tobacco in the same way just days after being released on police bail.

Poon pleaded guilty to fraudulent evasion of excise duty and was sentenced to 26 months in jail.

Li denied the charge but was found guilty and sentenced to 33 months in jail.

William Busher

(Image: TVP)

A taxi driver who sexually assaulted vulnerable, mentally handicapped passengers in his car over a four-year period has been jailed for five years.

William Busher assaulted three women with learning disabilities while working as a driver for vulnerable adults between February 2012 and June 2016 in the Henley-on-Thames area.

He admitted seven counts of sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, and two counts of inciting sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice.

Busher was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and was place on the Sex Offenders' Register, as well as a restraining order to prevent him approaching any of his vulnerable victims.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “Busher abused his position of trust in order to take advantage of their vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification."

Graham Bolger

A soldier who taunted a woman with racial abuse while claiming to be a Nazi and talking about killing Muslim children has been sent down.

Graham Bolger, an army officer stationed at Hounslow Barracks, sent the Feltham woman WhatsApp messages with racially abusive comments about Turkish people.

The 23-year-old soldier also WhatsApp messaged her about killing Muslims and Muslim children, and boasted to her about being a Nazi, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress which was racially or religiously aggravated.

His sentence was uplifted from 16 weeks to 24 weeks after the CPS convinced the court Bolger's actions were a hate crime.

Jimmy Tippett

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after snatching a ring worth £25,000 from a woman in Hatton Garden.

The ring was stolen by Jimmy Tippet, who tricked the designer's mother into believing he would help sell it. It belonged to Tatiana Sieff whose mother, Jo Stoller, was selling it on her behalf.

She had contacted Tippett, who was known to her, and asked for his help to sell it.

Marek Zakrocki

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A Britain First supporter has been jailed after driving his van at the owner of a Harrow curry house on the anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Marek Zakrocki shouted "white power" as he drove his van into Spicy Night after threatening to "kill a Muslim" and making Nazi salutes.

The window fitter drank two bottles of wine and battered his wife before heading out in his van.

He was reported missing from his Harrow home by his daughter and told a police officer calling him from his wife's phone: "I'm going to kill a Muslim. I'm doing this for Britain."

Upon his arrest, police found a Nazi coin in his pocket, as well as a kitchen knife and baton torch, and later found Britain First leaflets and newspapers at his home.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC described his crimes as "abhorrent" and sentenced him to 33 weeks in jail.

Arnas Laugalis, Jonathan Gomez, Ameer Al-Sekafi and Matthew Noori

Four men have been jailed for a combined total of more than 43 years for various firearms and drug offences.

Arnas Laugalis met Jonathan Gomez in Borehamwood in August 2016 and handed him a black plastic bag containing a gun, ammunition and a silencer.

Laugalis had been spotted by police early that day getting into a car driven by Ameer Al-Sekafi with 25-year-old Matthew Noori leaving a few minutes later carrying the black plastic bag.

(Image: Met Police)

Gomez was later found guilty of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Laugalis pleaded guilty to the same charge and a further charge of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was given a five-year sentence.

A few months after the gun exchange, officers carried out a firearms raid at a property in Perivale and found a large package containing a handgun, silencer and ammunition.

(Image: Met Police)

While officers conducted the search, Noori arrived at the address and spoke to a police officer but refused to give his name.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Police also found the DNA of Ameer Al-Sekafi on the seized firearm. A raid of his Melliss Avenue address found quantities of cocaine and cannabis, as well as £10,500 in cash.

Sean Hatter

(Image: Met Police)

A man has been jailed for life after carrying out a “frenzied attack” on a victim who was stabbed multiple times as he sat in a car with his partner in Yeading.

During a trial, the court heard the 37-year-old victim was at home on April 13 last year when he received a call from a man calling himself "Dave" who said he wanted to buy drugs.

When the victim, who admitted he had been dealing drugs at the time, met Dave the following day and was stabbed multiple times with “sheer ferocity and absolute barbarity”, according to Met Police.

Thames Valley Police assisted in identifying "Dave", a man named Sean Hatter, from CCTV images.

It is believed Hatter may have been sent to attack the victim by rival drug dealers operating in the Uxbridge area, police said.

Anthony Allen

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anthony Allen was jailed for 22 years after a fight in a Brent barbershop left victim Crispin Siddon with a stab wound through the heart. Allen was later found guilty of murder.

He had "casually" carried a knife out with him on May 5 last year, before he went to Cutz Barbers Shop in Craven Park Road, Harlesden.

A murder investigation established the victim, Mr Siddon, entered the barbershop and a violent fight broke out between him and Allen, who was already inside the shop.

Stephen Gardner and Saleh Khaled Farhan

(Image: National Crime Agency)

Two people smugglers who used a horse box to sneak "desperate" illegal migrants from Calais into the UK for cash are now behind bars.

The gang brought people through Dover, before taking them to a "safe house" in Wembley.

Stephen Gardner, 31, originally from Beccles in Suffolk but later living in Spain, used his international horse transportation business as a cover for the venture, hiding at least three people in his vehicle and bringing them into the UK from France in May 2016.

The people smuggling attempt was organised by Saleh Khaled Farhan, a UK citizen of Kuwaiti origin living in Blackburn.

Farhan was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison while Gardner was given a three-year jail term at Birmingham Crown Court.

Piotr Zwolinski, Zana Osman and Halkwat Walli

(Image: HMRC)

Three men caught smuggling more than a million cigarettes into the UK have been sentenced.

The gang was found carrying 1.15 million illicit cigarettes in the back of their van by HMRC investigators in Bedford last year.

Wembley resident Piotr Zwolinski, Zana Osman of North Finchley and Iraqi national Halkwat Walli were all involved in the plot, estimated to have cost the public purse £310,000 in lost duty.

Osman was also found with £18,665 in laundered cash hidden under the driver’s seat of his BMW soon after being bailed in March 2017.

Walli was sentenced to nine months in jail, Zwolinski was sentenced to 14 months in jail, suspended for two years, and Osman was jailed for three years.

Stephen Deville

(Image: TVP)

Uxbridge man Stephen Deville was jailed for raping a young girl in Slough.

Convicted of three counts of rape, and a further two counts of sexual assault against the same girl, Deville was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

He carried out his "horrendous crimes" between March 2015 and April 2015.

Lawrence Santos

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"Unhinged" Lawrence Santos was jailed for 14 months after killing his girlfriend's cat in an "explosion of cruel violence" before waking her up and also assaulting her.

Santos, 24, woke his partner at midnight complaining the cat had become unresponsive after he tried to bathe it, a court heard.

Their cat Mimi, however, was bleeding from a head wound and a veterinary pathologist later found "signs the cat had suffered numerous serious injuries" as well as there being "signs of the cat having been submerged in water".

The five-month-old kitten had been "brutally and persistently assaulted" and it appeared "an attempt had been made to drown it", the prosecution said.

Santos was handed a 10-month prison sentence for two counts of assault by beating on his partner and a further four months for a criminal damage charge related to killing the cat.

Robert Lewis

(Image: Met Police)

A robber who stole £2 million of jewellery after forcing his way through the window of a Westminster home has been jailed for 21 years.

Robert Lewis broke into the home of businessman Sir Philip Green's stepson Brett Palos and terrorised his wife Magda with 12-inch wire clippers in front of their young daughter.

Lewis threatened Magda while she was wrapped in a towel having just got out of the shower, forcing her to hand over watches and valuable jewellery.

Lewis made off from the £18 million home near Lord's Cricket Ground with jewellery worth £2,003,653.

He was given an 18-year jail sentence for robbery, later extended by three years due to the severity.

