November was a typically busy time in London's courts, dealing with all levels of crime.

Last month, getwestondon reported on 28 sentencings, with sentences varying from suspended sentences or just a few months to life imprisonment.

Many of the convicted men and women were involved in knife crime, while two men and women have been jailed for major Grenfell Tower frauds, exploiting the loss of 71 lives in the fire for personal gain.

Alongside armed robbers, car thieves and dangerous drivers are a drunk airline pilot, a police officer who raped a 16-year-old and a man who impersonated a woman and blindfolded his dates.

There is also a conviction for a gang exploiting keyless car entry to steal prestige cars, drug dealers and a sex worker who set fire to a hotel bed after being underpaid, causing a hotel worker just a day away from his retirement to collapse and later die.

Here are all the criminals we reported on last month who were given a jail sentence:

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

On October 17, at around 8am, Wayne Frost entered the Co-op in Parsons Green Lane and staff at the till and said "I’ve got a knife, give me vodka".

The 52-year-old then pulled out a knife from his pocket and pointed it at the terrified cashier, who tried to press a panic alarm. He shouted at her again ‘give me vodka’ and she handed over two bottles.

Two members of staff attempted to stop Frost as he fled the store but saw he was wielding a knife. He headed to Parsons Green Underground Station and travelled onward to Victoria mainline station.

During the journey, he waved his knife around on a District Line tube train, which a British Transport Police officer heard over the radio, leading to his arrest.

He was taken to Wandsworth police station, where he was charged and remanded in custody.

The Parmiter Street, Bethnal Green resident was sentenced to five and a half years in jail, at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, November 23 for robbery and possession of a pointed and bladed article in a public .

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Sex worker Nora Es-Sadki Boughima caused the death of a Westminster hotel maintenance manager who was just a day away from retirement.

Richard Staley died at the Paddington Park Grand Court Hotel in Devonshire Terrace where he worked after Boughima, 19, started a fire in a protest at not being paid.

Her victim was just a day away from retirement when he went to put out the fire in the hotel room, but instead collapsed and had a heart attack.

The hotel maintenance manager spent weeks in a coma after the fire on January 30. He died on February 24.

Boughima, of Cambridge Court, Sussex Gardens, had started the fire just 20 minutes after asking a member of hotel staff for a lighter. She had spent the previous night with a man she had met at a nightclub, in the hotel room.

In police interview, the man said he had agreed to pay £300 but only paid her £150 before leaving the room at about 8.30am, while she was sleeping.

Further CCTV showed the sex worker leaving the room minutes before the fire alarm went off at about 2.50pm.

After a series of 'no comment' interviews with police, she was charged on February 2 with arson and pleaded guilty to this charge at Southwark Crown Court on March 6.

Later she was charged with manslaughter on July 4 and pleaded guilty to this charge at the Old Bailey on October 12.

She was sentenced to six years in jail for manslaughter on November 27.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The prolific duo stole more than 30 vehicles worth in excess of £1 million by exploiting keyless car technology.

Targeting Range Rovers, BMWs and Jaguars. the cars were either sold for export or to other criminals after they disguised the identity with false plates.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, investigating officers from the Metropolitan Police's organised vehicle crime unit executed a series of search warrants at addresses in Gunter Grove, Chelsea, Lonsdale Road, Notting Hill and Sutherland Avenue, Maida Vale.

"Blank" vehicle keys along with devices used to block the signal of tracking devices fitted to vehicles ad well as equipment to steal a car and change its identity, including a laptop, forged logbooks, tools to make number plates and devices to programme new keys.

Following the searches, both Elgazly and Aziz was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Forensic analysis of the laptop seized revealed that it has been used to manufacture 172 sets of false number plates.

Police enquiries identified that 29 of these had been applied to stolen vehicles, amounting to a value of approximately £1,250,000, but the court heard all the plates were likely to have been used on stolen vehicles, increasing the potential total value to more than £6 million.

Both men were charged on December 6, 2017 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convert criminal property at Southwark Crown Court.

Elgzaly, 36, was jailed for six years at Kingston Crown Court on November 27. Accomplice Aziz, 30, was given a sentence of four years and four months.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

An elderly allotment association secretary described as a "pillar of the community" was brutally strangled with the starter cord of lawnmower by Rahim Mohammadi.

Jailed for life, with a minimum term of 19 years, Mohammadi was soon identified as a suspect after Lea Adri-Soejoko was found under a blue coat in a shed on some allotments in Colindale.

After a retrial at the Old Bailey, the 42-year-old was found guilty of murder on November 29 and jailed the following day.

Mohammadi of Goldsmith Row in Hackney, had owned a plot at the allotments for several years, but was described by other plot holders as an "aggressive, threatening and highly manipulative man".

Police believe Mohammedi killed Lea after a spontaneous outburst of violence, in order to hide his actions and to avoid losing his allotment plot.

The court was shown DNA evidence linking Mohammadi to the lawnmower starter cord which Lea had been strangled with.

Lea was described as a "pillar of the community" and a "lovely caring, lady she was, like everyone’s mum or gran"

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A Japan Airlines pilot who was drunk when he was arrested just before he was due to fly out from Heathrow Airport has been jailed for 10 months.

Katsutoshi Jitsukawa was arrested on October 28 at Heathrow and found to be more than nine times over the legal blood alcohol limit, just 50 minutes before Japan Airlines flight JL44 to Tokyo was due to take off with him in the cockpit.

The 42-year-old Japanese national was arrested was charged with performing an aviation function with alcohol in his blood exceeding the prescribed legal limit, which he pleaded guilty to at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on November 1.

Jitsukawa was sentenced on November 29 at Isleworth Crown Court to 10 months imprisonment.

(Image: Met Police)

A Hounslow Bentley driver who was racing his Continental GT crashed into an innocent driver’s car so forcefully its occupant’s seat belt broke as he was catapulted from the car.

Arian Mohamad, of Albion Road, has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving after causing the crash in October last year, from which the 42-year-old victim is still recovering.

The court heard how on October 2, 2017, at about 10.30pm, the 32-year-old Mohamad was racing an associate in his Bentley westbound along Great West Road in Hounslow.

While Mohamad’s associate eventually returned home, Mohamad continued to speed along the road. He drove through a red light at Vicarage Farm Road, crashing into the victim’s vehicle at 48mph.

The victim, who was thrown from his car after his seat belt broke, sustained serious injuries, which police say he is still recovering from.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Mohamad was arrested at the roadside and at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday (November 30) was jailed for two years and two months. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to take an extended driving test should he want to drive again.

Rekaya, 28, of Lots Road who claimed to be homeless and living in the Grenfell Tower on the night of the fire, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison on November 30.

He is is said to have "exploited the generosity of the public and the local council" to help his immigration case, receive more than £88,000 in financial support and get free housing in Chelsea.

He admitted fraud by false representation and obtaining leave to remain by deception at Isleworth Crown Court on September 21.

After claiming to be one of the hundreds of Grenfell survivors, Rekaya was provided with hotel accommodation and £88,183.70 worth of financial support.

So far getwestlondon has reported on nine other people charged for fraud relating to the horrific tragedy.

This list includes 39-year-old "serial fraudster" and former council worker Jenny McDonagh , who took the money meant for survivors using pre-paid credit cards to fund trips to Dubai and Los Angeles, expensive dinners and online gambling.

Adam Provan

A police officer who raped a teenage girl twice after lying to her about his age was jailed for nine years on November 30.

Adam Provan, now 39, of the Met's East Area Command Unit, arranged to go on a date with his victim in late August 2010 when she was just 16 years old. He told her he was 22 when he was in fact much older.

The court heard how he raped her in the woods and forced her to perform a sex act in a park despite her saying "no" several times.

The girl was eventually able to tell a relative she was raped and it was reported to police in May 2016 before Provan was arrested on June 1 that year. He was eventually charged in September 2017.

PC Provan was sentenced and placed on the sex offenders' register after a trial at Wood Green Crown Court which lasted from November 21 until November 29.

(Image: Met Police)

A man who fled the UK after causing the death of the passenger of another car in a fatal crash in Alperton has been jailed 13 years later.

Andrzej Dyszko, 34, of no fixed address, was sentenced to six years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving on November 26 and disqualified from driving for eight years.

His sentencing came on the 13th anniversary of the Alperton crash that killed one man and permanently injured another.

Despite fleeing the scene of the crash and, when bailed, fleeing to Poland and changing his name, police were able to track Dyszko down and arrest him on August 9.

At 1.30am on November 26 2005, Dyszko was driving a black Toyota Celica which collided with a silver Nissan Micra at the junction of Ealing Road and Glacier Way. His car had sped through two traffic lights , one at the junction and one on Hanger Lane, and was travelling at 50-60mph.

The passenger in the Nissan – later identified as Amir Tehrani, 33 - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries, and was in a coma for nearly three weeks. Dyszko and his two male passengers fled the scene.

A Wembley woman stalked her personal trainer so excessively she got banned from going to the gym and ended up in court.

Binti Patel would turn up outside her victim’s home and outside the school his children attended on a regular basis, while she also sent him chocolates and flowers and bombarded him with hundreds of emails, text messages and letters.

Patel, 34, met her victim when he worked as a personal trainer at the Gym Group, in Wembley. She purchased personal training sessions from him and exchanged contact details as part of this.

Patel pleaded guilty to one count of stalking from March 2018 to June 2018.

On Monday (November 26), she was sentenced to 11 months' imprisonment suspended for two years at Harrow Crown Court. She was also ordered to attend a six-day rehabilitation activity, told to pay a £140 victim surcharge and given a restraining order until further notice.

(Image: Met Police)

A fraudster who claimed more than £100,000 worth of benefits meant for the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster will serve time in prison.

Sharife Elouahabi, 38, pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by false representation at Isleworth Crown Court on November 5.

He was sentenced on Wednesday (November 21) at the same court and was given a six year prison sentence..

Elhouhabi, of no fixed abode, claimed a total of £103,475.60 for accommodation and financial assistance between June 23, 2017, and June 25, 2018, following the Grenfell Tower fire.

He had claimed to have been staying at a flat on the 21st floor where a family is known to have died.

He was due to receive resettlement payments worth a further £14,730 to go towards a flat and free utilities, before the fraud was discovered.

An investigation revealed that Elhouhabi was living at another address in Kensington, and had no links to Grenfell Tower.

(Image: National Cime Agency)

A Malaysian Airlines cabin crew member has been jailed for a year for money laundering after he was caught trying to get on a flight at Heathrow Airport with £150,000 in cash.

Muhamad Aziz was caught with £100,000 in cash in a roller bag, while he hid £50,000 inside his black suit carrier as he was going to get on a flight to Kuala Lumpur.

The National Crime Agency took swabs from the cash Aziz, from Selangor in Malaysia, had concealed and found that it had traces of cocaine.

The flight attendant with 15 years experience, told officers he had brought that money in to the country on a flight the previous day and had expected to visit Harrods to spend the money on handbags and sunglasses.

He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, and pleaded guilty to the charge on November 22 at Isleworth Crown Court.

The judge sentenced him to 12 months in prison.

(Image: BTP)

This is the man who sexually assaulted a woman at Hounslow West London Underground station after asking for a hug and telling her it was his birthday.

Debbouche Zakaria touched the victim inappropriately below the waistline at the station, on Bath Road, on September 1 earlier this year.

A trial at Blackfriars Crown Court heard how the woman, in her thirties, was on a westbound Piccadilly Line service between Piccadilly Circus and Hounslow West. Zakaria joined the same train as the victim.

At Hounslow West Tube station, the victim left the carriage and was followed by Zakaria, of no fixed address, to some steps. Zakaria then approached the victim and asked her for a hug, saying it was his birthday.

Zakaria also claimed to the victim that he “had not touched a woman for some time”.

He then hugged the woman, forcibly holding onto her and kissing her before touching her inappropriately below the waistline.

Zakaria was jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court on November 16 for 30 months, and was also given a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the sexual offenders register for 10 years.

(Image: London Metropolitan Police)

A perverted private hire driver from Harrow who sexually assaulted three female passengers was jailed.

Hire Mire, from The Mall, was jailed for two years on Friday (November 16) at Wood Green Crown Court, having been found him guilty a week before of three offences of sexual assault by touching.

The 51-year-old’s first offence was on September 22 last year in Buckinghamshire. Over the next two days he committed a further two offences in Surrey and Hackney.

Mire has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This means he will not be able to drive any female unless she is a family member or previously known to him or he has notified a Public Protection Unit officer and written authorisation has been given.

He cannot apply to be a licensed private hire or taxi driver in England and Wales or act as a licensed private hire of taxi driver.

A teenage "prolific offender", banned from Harrow and previously jailed for defying court orders after a judge "took a risk" to spare him, has been sentenced to another eight weeks in jail after flouting restrictions once more.

Kyani Ledgister, 19, of Wembley, was found in possession of a "frightening" 12cm knife in Harrow town centre last year but received a Youth Rehabilitation Order and a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) instead of a jail sentence, a decision the judge admitted might "be criticised by the public".

In just four days after the sentencing, Ledgister breached his CBO by being in Harrow with someone he was banned from seeing, which landed him with a 13 month sentence in January for his previous knife crime, breaching his CBO and cannabis possession.

However, despite previous involvement in "violent offences, shoplifting and drug dealing" according to Harrow Police, Ledgister was already back on the streets by November 4, when he was arrested for breaching his CBO once again.

After early release from his 13 month sentence for breaching his order in January, Ledgister was spotted in violation of his ban on entering the borough of Harrow once again on November 4, on Canning Road at around 4pm.

Ledgister's previous court order entailed a requirement of 200 hours unpaid work within two years, a six-month curfew between the hours of 1am and 6am and costs of £320.

It also included a list of 16 people he was banned from associating with, as well as banning him from entering the borough of Harrow.

(Image: Met Police)

Hannah Leonard from Brent has been jailed after brutally murdering another woman following a night out in Camden.

Leonard, a grandmother, was stabbed more than 40 times inside her home, in Bray Tower, on Fellows Road, in February this year.

The 55-year-old was victim of a "vicious and sustained attack", and was left dead in her home for a "number of days" before she was found.

Lucy Casey, 44 of Kilburn, was found guilty of murdering Hannah at the Old Bailey on November 12, and was sentenced on the same day to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 22 years.

Decorators working on the outside of Bray Tower, where Hannah lived, spotted her body and called police. They came through her unlocked front door to find her body lying on the floor, where it could have been there for a number of days.

Duarte Xavier tricked four men into sexual activity with him in the mistaken belief that he was a woman has been jailed for 15 years.

Xavier, from Wandsworth, was convicted at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, October 5 of six counts of causing a male aged 13 or over to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The 33-year-old was remanded and sentenced at the same court on November 9.

He would use online dating websites to masquerade as a female named Ana, entering into conversations and sending provocative pictures to straight men, who were fooled by his online persona into meeting for sex.

When they agreed to meet for sex "Ana" would set a series of conditions, including that the victim must wear a blindfold for the duration of the encounter and was not allowed to touch "her".

Xavier sent a message to a victim afterwards saying "I got a mental health problem, sorry".

Detective Constable Lucy Marsh, of the South West Command Unit, said: “We remain entirely aware that there may be other potential victims of Xavier who, so far, have also felt too ashamed to speak to police.

"I would ask those people to come forward, to tell us, and we will treat you with the utmost sensitivity and in the strictest of confidence.”

A Slough drug dealer will spend nine years behind bars after he was found with £500,000 worth of heroin in a plastic bag.

Jateendra Parekh was handed his sentence on November 8 after a three day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court. The 48-year-old will now swap his Long Readings Lane home for prison and 51kg of heroin are now off the streets.

His partner in crime, 29-year-old Sibela Ahmed from Langdale Close in Dagenham, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply at an earlier hearing and was jailed for eight years on October 8.

As well as £500,000 of heroin in his car, another 46kg of heroin at an address linked to them.

Parekh was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A duo who called an escort to a hotel near Heathrow Airport and paid her with fake money were each given 14 month jail sentences, suspended for two years

Charlie McDonagh and Wesley Maughan gave the escort £200 in fake Bank of Ireland notes for the services provided at the Mercure Hotel, in Shepiston Lane, Hayes, on January 5 this year.

She was suspicious of the four £50 notes and called police, who arrested McDonagh, 21, and Maughan, 18, in the early hours of the next day in the standard twin room they had booked for the night.

Police found £5,900 worth of counterfeit money inside the hotel room - made up of 118 counterfeit £50 Bank of Ireland notes, each with the same serial number.

McDonagh, from Northern Ireland and who is currently living in Basildon, Essex, and Maughan, who is from Ireland, were both pleaded guilty to one count of possessing counterfeit money at Isleworth Crown Court on November 7.

As part of their punishment they were ordered to complete 180 hours of unpad work.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

An escaped convict who got away from police in a high speed car chase has finally been sent back to jail after officers found him hiding in a cupboard.

Sean Maher, 26, originally from Battersea, broke out of prison halfway through a 12-year sentence in October 2017 and committed a series of knifepoint robberies in nine months, often helped by co-defendant Jay Jay Manley, 26, of Austin Road, in Battersea.

The pair plead guilty to forcing multiple victims around Chelsea to hand over their expensive watches and were sentenced to a total of 15 years in jail at Southwark Crown Court on November 5.

Maher was spotted by police in Tooting on June 29 a few days before his arrest but managed to evade them during a high speed car chase after mounting the pavement and crashing through bins, narrowly missing bin men.

Operating in and around Chelsea , the pair approached lone victims or separated victims from each other before they threatened them with a knife and forced them to hand over expensive watches and jewellery.

Maher also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, dangerous driving and escape from lawful custody.

Maher was sentenced to 10 years and Manley to five years in jail.

(Image: Met Police)

A gang of drug dealers caught with 12 kilograms of cocaine, the majority of which was stashed in a hidden cabinet operated by a remote control, have been jailed.

Amber May, 30, Klisdorin Lumnica, 24, and Arthur Bennett, 46, were jailed for a total of 26 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, November 2. Co-defendant Melissa Leming, 34, was given a suspended sentence.

They operated a drug dealing network across Kingston and Surrey from November 2017 to April 2018 - with one of them supplying 25 to 30 kilos of cocaine in five to six weeks alone.

Lumnica pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, and was jailed for 14 years.

(Image: Met Police)

Bennett pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, cannabis and was sentenced to six years in prison.

May was found guilty of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, cocaine, on Thursday (November 1) following a two week trial. She was jailed for five years.

Leming pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, cannabis. She was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

A university dropout has been jailed for at least 20 years for murdering a transgender woman during a sex and drug binge.

Former A grade student and tennis ace Jesse McDonald, 25, contacted 36-year-old Naomi Hersi through dating website Fabswingers.com, the Old Bailey heard.

After days together, McDonald drugged and stabbed the hospitality worker to death with a knife and a broken bottle at Heathrow Palace Hotel, near the airport

The trial heard how McDonald, who grew up in West Sussex, did well in school and played tennis at county level but turned to dealing drugs and trading in Bitcoins after dropping out of the London School of Economics (LSE).

On March 12, he contacted Ms Hersi within 45 minutes of arriving back at the Heathrow Palace Hotel in Hounslow from visiting his girlfriend.

He drove his BMW to the victim's home in Mill Hill, north-west London, where he stayed for three days before they both went back to the small hotel room in Hounslow.

He enlisted the help of his 18-year-old girlfriend Natalia Darkowska to help clean up, but the plan was scuppered when police found the victim lying half-naked, partly covered by a rug on the small bathroom floor.

The couple wept and embraced in the dock as they were found guilty of the charges following a trial at the Old Bailey in October.

McDonald was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years for murder with 30 months concurrent for the second offence. Darkowska was to be sentenced at a later date.