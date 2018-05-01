Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A string of violent and dangerous criminals were put behind bars in April - including a man who murdered his own daughter, a rapist who targeted a disabled woman and a pair of terrorist brothers set on joining Isis.

They are now off the streets and locked up in jail. These are the faces of some of the worst offenders locked up in west London last month.

A drug dealer with a GUN in his trousers

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Brian Odour, 27, of Richford Street, Hammersmith, was caught red handed carrying a fully working firearm - with four rounds of ammunition - by Met Police officers on September 26, 2017.

He kept the loaded gun in the waistband of his trousers and a knife in his car.

Now he's serving 15 years and six months' imprisonment after being sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on April 3.

Grenfell Tower fraudster

(Image: Met Police)

This woman posed as a grieving Grenfell Tower survivor by claming the fire had left her a widow.

Joyce Msokeri, 47, was handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence at the Old Bailey on April 6 after taking £19,000 worth of donations by claiming her husband had died in the blaze.

But the fraudster was actually single and living miles away from the tower, while concocting a ploy to claim insurance on her partner's death.

Isis 'terror' brothers

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Two brothers were preparing to travel to Syria to fight with Isis, while sharing plans and propaganda with three other teenagers.

Ahmed Alsyed, 20, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Woolwich Crown Court on April 18, having pleaded guilty to multiple terror offences.

The group used encrypted messaging app Telegram to communicate with each other, and shared extremist material, and Metropolitan Police began their investigation in Spring 2016, when one member said he wished to travel to Syria to "become a martyr".

Weapons at Notting Hill Carnival

(Image: Met Police)

These men were jailed after Brent Gangs Unit found two loaded guns and a large hunting knife in a car they pursued during Notting Hill Carnival.

Two loaded firearms – an Ekol Arda 4mm Revolver and a BBM 8mm blank firing pistol – were found during a search of the car. Police also found a large hunting knife.

After being found guilty of possession of a firearm, ammunition for a firearm and an offensive weapon, Arron White, 33, of Melville Avenue, Greenford and Reneico Linton-Welsh, of Milton Keynes, were handed sentences of six-and-a-half years, five years and 12 months to run concurrently.

Stabbed in the neck with SCISSORS

(Image: Met Police)

Dennis Gayle, 34, of Cobbold Road, in White City, left a man with life-threatening injuries after stabbing him in the neck with a pair of scissors.

He was jailed for six-and-a-half years at Isleworth Crown Court on April 20 after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Woman stabbed busker in the face

(Image: British Transport Police)

A Hammersmith woman stabbed a busker in the face outside London Bridge Tube station - landing herself four-and-a-half years in prison.

Barbara Ugolor, 46, of Iffley Road, knifed the busker in the cheek during rush hour on October 25 2017 after he asked her to move from his designated spot.

Eight bookies robbed in less than a week

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A gang whose ringleader stormed eight bookmakers - in less than a week - wielding a gun and demanding money from the till are now behind bars.

The trio carried out a spate of armed robberies at bookies across Harrow, Brent and Hertfordshire, even managing to target three separate shops in a day - getting away with £2,000 in total.

They were jailed for a total of 31 years after admitting conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Sick rapist repeatedly attacked disabled woman

Florin Trifan, 44, was jailed for raping and sexually assaulting a disabled woman a number of times at her family home in Harrow.

The Romanian national continuously described himself to police as a "weak man", and was known to the family of the woman, who has physical and learning disabilities.

He was jailed for a total of 20 years for the sickening assaults against the victim in her 20s, which spanned 12 months from January 2015.

Shameless attack on a 91-year-old man

This man attacked a 91-year-old man on his doorstep before stealing his groceries.

Michael Parker, 56, watched his victim go to walk into his home in Hayes before pushing him into the doorway, punching him in the face and demanding money.

The Hayes resident then ran off with the victim's bag of groceries.

Finally brought to justice

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

A 40-year-old who failed to appear in court after he repeatedly attacked another man with a metal pole in 2010 has finally been jailed for the vicious assault.

Brazilian national, Wesler Dos Santos, was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment for assaulting a man in Harlesden at Harrow Crown Court on April 27.

Murdered his own daughter

(Image: PA)

A wealthy Kensington antiques dealer who murdered his seven-year-old daughter has been sentenced to at least 24 years in jail.

Robert Peters, 56, throttled Sophia with his dressing gown cord at their £1m home in Raynes Park on November 3 2017, in a bid to save himself the fees for the boarding school she attended.

The depressed former Israeli soldier had been found not to be a risk by a Merton borough child protection team just a month before the murder, but had been researching child killers and kept his murderous plans a secret after two failed suicide attempts.

Peters, who ran Kensington Antiques Centre in Kensington Church Street, had been planning on killing his daughter for weeks and took advantage of his family leaving them alone to murder her with the cord of his dressing gown.