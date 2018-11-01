Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Murder, harassment, drug dealing and fraud - these are some of the despicable crimes committed by those jailed in west London in October.

One man sought to benefit from the tragic Grenfell Tower fire which killed more than 70 people while another was put behind bars after spending years harassing and threatening a woman.

A police raid resulted in the discovery of one kilogram of cocaine worth £94,000 and tens of thousands of pounds more in cash plus a homeless man was convicted for his involvement of a murder, eight years the body was found.

We've rounded up the most shocking crimes and the jail sentences handed out by judges this month.

Sirtaj Bhangal

(Image: Met Police)

Sirtaj Bhangal of Wraysbury Close, in Hounslow, waged a "terrifying" campaign of harassment and intimidation against a woman, sending a disturbing 80-page letter threatening violence against her and her family.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to six years behind bars on October 26 for his horrifying treatment of the victim which spanned across three years.

The court heard that Bhangal first contacted the woman on social media in 2013, despite the fact they had never met before, and continued to send abusive messages for the next three years.

The victim reported him to police and he was arrested, however on July 3 this year, the day after Bhangal's trial was due to start, the victim found a disturbing letter at her home, threatening to use extreme violence against her and her family.

After this was found police searched Bhangal's home and found imitation firearms, imitation grenades, Samurai swords and packaging from acidic substances were recovered.

Kamil Dreszer

The 32-year-old homeless man from Harlesden will spend the next 12 years and nine months behind bars for his role in the horrendous death of Polish national, Andrzej Kulesza.

After previously denying any involvement, Dreszer pleaded guilty to manslaughter at his retrial at the Old Bailey on October 22.

The court heard how the 27-year-old victim, who was involved in drug dealing, was kidnapped because he owed money, tortured and ransomed to his girlfriend, who was extorted for hundreds of pounds before his death.

Police believe that Mr Juleza was beaten, spat on and force-fed amphetamines and alcohol. His body was discovered seven months after he was reported missing in 2010.

Hassan Mohamed

(Image: Met Police)

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

24-year-old Hassan Mohamed was sentenced to 48 years behind bars for murdering drug dealer, 48-year-old Balbir Johal from Slough.

Mohamed of Clarence Road, Southall, was found guilty of stabbing the victim to death while Yaasiin Yussuf, 21, of no fixed abode, was given 14 years imprisonment and an additional three years on license on release for manslaughter.

According to police, Mr Johal took himself to hospital for treatment on March 19 and later passed away. A murder investigation was launched shortly after and CCTV footage captured the incident in which Mohamed and Yussuf were seen to pull up in a car alongside the victim.

One of the men then returned to the vehicle to retrieve a knife before chasing Mr Johal and fatally stabbing him.

The pair were sentenced at the Old Bailey on October 23.

Koffi Kouakou

(Image: Met Police)

53-year-old Koffi Kouakou is the latest fraudster to be jailed for taking advantage of the support provided to survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

He claimed his partner died in the tragedy which killed more than 70 people so he could be homed at the cost of more than £30,000.

Kouakou of Westfield Close, Coleridge Gardens in Chelsea was arrested on June 7 and pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at Isleworth Crown Court on October 17 and was sentenced the next day.

He will spend the next four years behind bars.

Michael Thomas

(Image: Met Police)

Michael Thomas of Ryland Close, Feltham was jailed after officers found one kilogram of cocaine worth £94,000 during a raid of his home.

The 31-year-old will spend the next 10 years behind bars for possessing criminal property, ammunition whilst prohibited and possessing with intent to supply the huge amount of class A drugs, which had an average purity of 90%.

Shotgun shells, a stab vest, mask and £85,000 in cash were also discovered during the raid in January this year.

Thomas' partner, Helen Brookshaw, was also jailed for 12 months for perverting the course of justice after attempting to discard the drugs and ammunition.

Brookshaw was given 12 months for perverting the course of justice and her Range Rover used to sell the drugs was also seized.