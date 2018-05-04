The video will start in 8 Cancel

Voter turnout has ballooned in London's Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for the local council elections, rising nine percentage points to 39.7 per cent.

The numbers came in at 1.30am on Friday, more than three hours into a tense count at Kensington Town Hall.

A total of 37,835 votes were cast in Thursday's local council election in the borough.

Big lifts in turnout were observed in Norland (15.4 percentage points up), Holland (14.8) Pembridge (14.7) and Campden (13.5).

In Notting Dale, where Grenfell Tower sits, the turnout rose 4.6 percentage points to 39 per cent.

While the result is still awaited, Labour has already conceded defeat in the borough, where the party had made a push to grab blue seats.

However, the areas showing increased turnout include areas where the party had campaigned vigorously in recent weeks.

Labour council leader Robert Atkinson, speaking before the turnout figures were released, said there was never any great hope there would be a red takeover.

"We were never going to run the council," he said.

But he remained bullish about the chances of grabbing Tory seats as the count continued into the small hours of the morning.

The highest turnout in 2014 was in Norland, where 34.4 per cent of eligible voters turned out.

This time around a higher turnout in the ward where Grenfell Tower sits was predicted by candidates keeping a close eye on Labour stronghold Notting Dale.

Insiders said Chelsea Riverside and Earl's Court in the south of the borough were shaping up to be key battlegrounds.

By almost 3am a gaggle of candidates were clustered around Holland's count.

(Image: Rick Findler/PA Wire)

Overall voter registration numbers had actually dropped by 11,623 in Kensington and Chelsea since 2014, when the turnout was just over 30 per cent, council figures showed.

A total of 95,378 registrations to vote were received in the borough this time around, a drop of about 12 per cent from 2014 when a total of 107,001 residents were registered to have their say.

In 2016, the government shifted the registration of electors by household to a system that asked individuals to sign up, leading to large numbers dropping off the register UK-wide.

There are 50 council seats up for grabs in the borough, which were held by 37 Conservatives, 11 Labour councillors and two Liberal Democrats.