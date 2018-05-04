The video will start in 8 Cancel

Turnout in Westminster has increased since the last time voters chose their councillors.

It has gone up from 32% in 2014 to nearly 38% this May.

Party activists from Labour and the Conservatives have been battling it out ward by ward after Jeremy Corbyn said he wanted to take this Conservative stronghold. It has been in Conservative control since 1964.

The highest turnout was in Tachbrook with 47.32%, with the lowest in Westbourne where 31.09% of voters headed to the polling station.

Bright sunshine attracted some voters, after Wednesday’s series of heavy showers.

Lord Mayor of Westminster Ian Adams, who is standing as a Conservative in Hyde Park, said the weather can work both ways. He said: “On a sunny day some people will be motivated to go outside to vote and some will want to go to the park.”

Labour leader Adam Hug attributed the increased turnout to "a hard fought election".

He said he thought voters realised there were important isuses at stake, including housing and planning.