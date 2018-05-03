Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whatever the outcome of Thursday’s (May 3) local elections - the bookies are likely to clean up – with thousands of pounds gambled on the results in west London.

Online gambling firm Betfair said £8,000 had been wagered on the results in Westminster alone, where Labour has focused its energy.

The odds on the Conservatives retaining the flagship council were 2/9, making them 81% likely to hold onto it, according to Betfair. Labour was at 7/2, or with a 21% chance of winning control.

William Hill put the odds at 1/5 for a Conservative majority, 3/1 for a Labour majority, and odds for no overall control at 20/1.

The current Westminster council leader, Conservative Nickie Aiken, said she always looked at what the bookies were saying, rather than political polling.

In Kensington and Chelsea , the odds were 1/14 for the Conservatives to hold onto the borough, despite the fury at the administration for the way it handled the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster . The odds for Labour winning were 12/1.

So far the betting company had banked £2,000 on the outcome on Thursday night (May 3) but expected to take more before the polls close.

The odds at William Hill were 1/33 for the Conservatives to hold control, 16/1 for a Labour win and 2/1 for no party to have overall control.

The bookies were also predicting Labour would keep hold of Hammersmith and Fulham council .

The odds were 1/20, making it 95% likely for the council to stay red with the Conservatives at 6/1, or 14% likely to wrest control back.