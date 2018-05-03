Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Liberal Democrats are confident they can win big in Ealing during Thursday's (May 3) local elections as the Tories take a bashing over Brexit.

The Lib Dems currently hold just four seats on the council, compared to the Conservative 's 12 and Labour's 53.

However, Ealing Lib Dem leader Jon Ball believes the impact of Brexit means people will turn to his party on polling day and return them as the main opposition group on the council.

Mr Ball, who is a candidate in Ealing Common ward, said: "The indications we are getting are that the Conservatives are suffering very badly from the backlash against Brexit.

"We're expecting we will gain from the Conservatives and Labour will make gains as well.

"When we ask open questions on the doorstep about what is most important to people, Brexit is the most important issue locally.

"In the wards we're in contention for, people mostly voted Conservative at the last election and they are not going to vote for a party that supports Brexit. This is especially important when there are 15,000 EU citizens in Ealing who want to have a say.

"We've got a good chance of getting 12 or 13 seats and the Tories have 12 at the moment and I would expect them to lose seats. We would do a really good job for the people of forming a meaningful opposition on the council.

"It's not good Ealing is so dominated by Labour, and the Conservatives haven't done a good job of scrutinising the council. They won't criticise anything the government does and this makes them completely out of touch with local residents."

Mr Ball says that unlike the Conservatives, his party is firmly focused on local issues that matter to residents.

He said: "Our campaign is to fix the dirty streets left by the Labour administration and bring the two-weekly waste collections they introduced back to weekly.

"We're also fighting to save Ealing police station after the front counter closed and the rest of the station is threatened with closure. We think it's just making it an open season for criminals.

"Ironically the Labour Mayor of London made this decision pushed by the Tory austerity cuts, so both parties were involved. We feel our party is therefore in a unique position to stand against this.

"We're also campaigning to save Ealing Hospital as for some reason they deny it is going to close but we know they are planning to close 500 beds in the A&E facility."

Mr Ball says his party is focusing its attention on Elthorne, Cleveland, Ealing Common and Ealing Broadway.

The full list of candidates standing in the elections in Ealing and instructions on how to vote can be found here .