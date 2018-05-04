The video will start in 8 Cancel

Labour gained a high profile casualty in Westminster when they unseated the Conservative cabinet member for children.

Richard Holloway lost his seat in Bayswater four years after he was first elected.

He was the cabinet member for children, families and young people. Before that he served as deputy cabinet member for sports and leisure and launched the council’s Open Forum for residents to have their say.

He was also a councillor board member for the council’s arms length management organisation City West Homes.

Labour gained one seat in Bayswater and the Conservatives retained two.