Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Labour Party in Hounslow says it will fight against the Tory austerity which is "pushing people into poverty and destitution" and battle the "worst housing crisis we’ve ever seen" if elected to continue controlling the council at Thursday’s (May 3) polls.

The Labour Party currently dominates the council with 49 out of the 60 seats. It has been in power for eight years and has hopes to increase this number in light of the divisive nature of national issues, such as Brexit.

Its Hounslow manifesto states it will prevent cuts in social care for older people and children, protect libraries, will not build on parks or green belt land and will avoid council tax rises, unless these measures are “absolutely necessary”.

It also pledges it will deliver 3,000 new council and housing association homes for rent and 2,000 for shared ownership, create 4,000 new apprenticeships and training opportunities to help young people into work and introduce a £1,000 business rate discount for local businesses that are signed up to pay the London Living Wage.

It also promises to crack down on rogue landlords and help residents buy their first home, and to invest £2 million to fix potholes in the borough’s roads and invite residents to nominate the roads that need overhauling.

Labour leader in Hounslow Steve Curran , standing as candidate for Syon ward, said: “All across Britain, the Conservatives ’ cuts are pushing people into poverty and destitution, while an out-of-touch Tory government presides over one of the worst housing crises we’ve ever seen, stagnating wages, growing inequality, failing transport, and toxic air quality.

“No more. This Labour council will do everything in its power to turn around these Tory failures and build a fairer, greener, more decent borough for our residents and businesses.

“The Tories will not make this easy for us. The government has slashed our funding, forcing us to deliver more with less. But deliver it we will. Because that’s the difference a Labour council makes.”

(Image: Hounslow Chronicle)

However the Labour Party is under scrutiny from opposition candidates such as Hounslow Conservative group leader Sam Hearn, who has accused it of financial incompetence in running he council.

He and his colleagues have raised serious questions about budget overspends on its house building and recycling businesses, Lampton 360 and Recycle 360.

They have criticised the Labour-run council for funding a brand new £23 million recycling centre which has yet to improve recycling targets in the borough and for reducing the weekly household waste collections to two-weekly.

Questions have also been raised about the council’s decision to bring its management of parks and gardens in-house which was announced in January this year after the collapse of services company Carillion and its decision to raise council tax by the maximum amount for 2018/19 given its budget overspends in other areas.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Hounslow and details of how to vote in Thursday’s (May 3) elections.