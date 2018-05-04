It's been a night of highs and lows as candidates wait with baited breath to see if they've been successful in this year's Local Elections .
Voters hit the polls on Thursday (May 3) and many counts went underway immediately.
But there's still some results to come in on Friday (May 4) as votes are being verified at counts.
Results from Harrow and Hounslow boroughs are expected to be announced this afternoon.
Elsewhere in west London, candidates are either celebrating or commiserating after weeks of canvassing for votes.
The Conservatives in Hillingdon borough are jubilant after increasing their majority, and Ealing Labour cruised to victory, increasing its number of seats from 53 to 57.
Follow our live blog for all the latest reaction - and results - as find out which parties will take control of each west London borough for the next four years.
Hounslow Council increases their Labour majority
Labour now hold a total of 51 seats in Hounslow, compared to Conservative’s 9.
Conservatives lost two seats, while Labour made three gains, one of which came from an independent.
Heston Central - LAB hold
And finally... Heston Central, the final of the 20 wards in Hounslow. And it’s another full red set.
Harleen Atwal Hear - LAB
Surinder Singh Purewal - LAB
Shivraj Singh Grewal - LAB
Feltham North - LAB hold
Labour has gained in seat in Feltham North from a previous independent candidate - so now this ward has three Labour councillors.
John William Chatt - LAB
Aqsa Ahmed - LAB
Komal Abid Chaudri - LAB
Bedfont - LAB hold
We’re nearly at the end of the Hounslow results, with another red win in Bedfont.
Adriana Maria Gheorghe - LAB
Javed Zaman Akhunzada - LAB
Raghwinder Singh Siddhu - LAB
Harrow Council keeps its Labour majority
The final result for Harrow is 35 Labour councillors and 28 Conservative councillors.
That’s +3 gain for Labour overall, and +1 Conservative gain overall.
Liberal Democrats have lost their one Harrow seat and there are now no Independents - which previously took three seats in the chambers.
Osterley & Spring Grove - LAB GAIN
Labour have taken two seats from the Tories in Osterley & Spring Grove - which now has three Labour councillors.
Tony Louki - LAB
Richard James Eason - LAB
Unsa Kausar Chaudri - LAB
Hounslow Central - LAB hold
That’s right, another Labour ward for Hounslow!
Pritam Singh Grewal - LAB
Ajmer Grewal - LAB
Nisar Ahmed Malik - LAB
Cranford - LAB hold
Another Labour seat awarded to Labour in Hounslow. In Cranford we have:
Sukhbir Singh Dhaliwal - LAB
Poonam Dhillon - LAB
Khulique Ahmed Malik - LAB
Chiswick Riverside - CON hold
Hounslow has kept its Tory east corner, with Chiswick Riverside staying blue.
Sam Hearn - CON
Michael James Annear Denniss - CON
Gabriella Sabrina Gonzalez Giles - CON
Isleworth - LAB hold
Labour now have 36 seats in Hounslow, after another red win in Isleworth.
Sue Sampson - LAB
Salman Haroun Shaheen - LAB
Daanish Saeed - LAB
Kenton East - CON GAIN - with THREE votes in it
An excruciating THREE votes made the difference in Kenton East - which required three counts before the results were announced.
A seat which previously had three Labour councillors - is now made up of two Conservatives and one Labour after a turnout of 45.74%
Niraj Dattani - LAB
Chetna Halai - CON
Nitesh Hirani - CON
Hounslow West - LAB hold
Another Labour win in Hounslow, where the elected councillors are:
Bandna Chopra - LAB
Jagdish Rai Sharma - LAB
Sohan Singh Sumra - LAB
Hanworth - LAB hold
Your Labour councillors in Hanworth are:
Candice Amelia Atterton - LAB
Samia Zafar Chaudhary - LAB
Richard Winston Foote - LAB
Feltham West - LAB hold
Feltham West remains red.
Alan James Philip Mitchell - LAB
Hina Mir - LAB
Mohammed Umair - LAB
A UK first in Harrow
Harrow has voted in the UK’s first councillor of Afghan origin - congratulations Peyman Assad!
Kenton East to be counted AGAIN
The results of the Kenton East ward are close, they are being counted for a THIRD time.
Hounslow Heath - LAB hold
Hounslow Heath remains red.
Vickram Singh Grewal - LAB
Hina Kiani - LAB
Afzaal Ahmad Kiani - LAB
Hanworth Park - LAB hold
Hanworth Park now has three Labour councillors:
Bishnu Bahadur Gurung - LAB
Puneet Grewal - LAB
Hanif Ahmad Khan - LAB
Chiswick Homefields - CON hold
Chiswick Homefields, the east-most ward in Hounslow, remains blue.
John Richard Todd - CON
Gerald Alexander Richard McGregor - CON
Patrick John Barr - CON
Greenhill - LAB hold
A comparatively low turnout of 33.12% in the Harrow town centre ward, but Greenhill stays Labour.
Ghazanfar Ali - LAB
Sue Anderson - LAB
Keith Ferry - LAB
Headstone North - CON WIN
Conservatives have turned Headstone North fully blue, with a whopping voter turnout of 47.16%
Christopher Baxter - CON
Lesline Lewinson - CON
Janet Mote - CON
Roxbourne - LAB hold
Another Labour hold in Harrow.
Dean Gilligan - LAB
Graham Henson - LAB
Maxine Henson - LAB
Syon - LAB hold
Syon ward in Hounslow has kept their Labour three.
Steve Curran - LAB
Katherine Sarah Dunne - LAB
Theo Christopher Dennison - LAB
Hounslow South - LAB hold
Hounslow South remains Labour.
Tom Bruce - LAB
Karen Ruby Smith - LAB
Shaida Begum Mehrban - LAB
Heston West- LAB hold
Heston West remains in the Labour stronghold.
Rajinder Singh Bath - LAB
Lily Bath - LAB
Shantanu Rajawat - LAB
Pinner - CON hold
Pinner remains blue, re-electing the Leader of the Conservative Group in Harrow.
Paul Osborn - CON
Norman Stevenson - CON
Stephen Wright - CON
Queensbury - LAB hold
Queensbury ward remains a Labour stronghold - where the electorate has voted to keep the Labour Group leader.
Michael Borio - LAB
Kiran Ramchandani - LAB
Sachin Shah - LAB
Edgware - LAB hold
Edgware has some fresh faces, but the party remains the same as the previous election.
James Lee - LAB
Angella Murphy-Strachan - LAB
Nitin Parekh - LAB
What Hounslow's electoral map looks like so far
Heston East and Brentford have stayed Labour while Turnham Green remains Conservative.
Marlborough - LAB hold
Malborough stays red with:
Varsha Parmar - LAB
David Perry - LAB
Antonio Weiss - LAB