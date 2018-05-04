Video Loading

It's been a night of highs and lows as candidates wait with baited breath to see if they've been successful in this year's Local Elections .

Voters hit the polls on Thursday (May 3) and many counts went underway immediately.

But there's still some results to come in on Friday (May 4) as votes are being verified at counts.

Results from Harrow and Hounslow boroughs are expected to be announced this afternoon.

Elsewhere in west London, candidates are either celebrating or commiserating after weeks of canvassing for votes.

The Conservatives in Hillingdon borough are jubilant after increasing their majority, and Ealing Labour cruised to victory, increasing its number of seats from 53 to 57.

Follow our live blog for all the latest reaction - and results - as find out which parties will take control of each west London borough for the next four years.

Key Events

Hounslow Council increases their Labour majority

Labour now hold a total of 51 seats in Hounslow, compared to Conservative’s 9.

Conservatives lost two seats, while Labour made three gains, one of which came from an independent.

Hounslow Council's new wards by party control
Hounslow Council's new wards by party control (Image: Hounslow Council)

Heston Central - LAB hold

And finally... Heston Central, the final of the 20 wards in Hounslow. And it’s another full red set.

Harleen Atwal Hear - LAB

Surinder Singh Purewal - LAB

Shivraj Singh Grewal - LAB

Feltham North - LAB hold

Labour has gained in seat in Feltham North from a previous independent candidate - so now this ward has three Labour councillors.

John William Chatt - LAB

Aqsa Ahmed - LAB

Komal Abid Chaudri - LAB

Bedfont - LAB hold

We’re nearly at the end of the Hounslow results, with another red win in Bedfont.

Adriana Maria Gheorghe - LAB

Javed Zaman Akhunzada - LAB

Raghwinder Singh Siddhu - LAB

KEY EVENT

Harrow Council keeps its Labour majority

The final result for Harrow is 35 Labour councillors and 28 Conservative councillors.

That’s +3 gain for Labour overall, and +1 Conservative gain overall.

Liberal Democrats have lost their one Harrow seat and there are now no Independents - which previously took three seats in the chambers.

Osterley & Spring Grove - LAB GAIN

Labour have taken two seats from the Tories in Osterley & Spring Grove - which now has three Labour councillors.

Tony Louki - LAB

Richard James Eason - LAB

Unsa Kausar Chaudri - LAB

Hounslow Central - LAB hold

That’s right, another Labour ward for Hounslow!

Pritam Singh Grewal - LAB

Ajmer Grewal - LAB

Nisar Ahmed Malik - LAB

Cranford - LAB hold

Another Labour seat awarded to Labour in Hounslow. In Cranford we have:

Sukhbir Singh Dhaliwal - LAB

Poonam Dhillon - LAB

Khulique Ahmed Malik - LAB

Chiswick Riverside - CON hold

Hounslow has kept its Tory east corner, with Chiswick Riverside staying blue.

Sam Hearn - CON

Michael James Annear Denniss - CON

Gabriella Sabrina Gonzalez Giles - CON

Isleworth - LAB hold

Labour now have 36 seats in Hounslow, after another red win in Isleworth.

Sue Sampson - LAB

Salman Haroun Shaheen - LAB

Daanish Saeed - LAB

KEY EVENT

Kenton East - CON GAIN - with THREE votes in it

An excruciating THREE votes made the difference in Kenton East - which required three counts before the results were announced.

A seat which previously had three Labour councillors - is now made up of two Conservatives and one Labour after a turnout of 45.74%

Niraj Dattani - LAB
Chetna Halai - CON
Nitesh Hirani - CON

Hounslow West - LAB hold

Another Labour win in Hounslow, where the elected councillors are:

Bandna Chopra - LAB

Jagdish Rai Sharma - LAB

Sohan Singh Sumra - LAB

Hanworth - LAB hold

Your Labour councillors in Hanworth are:

Candice Amelia Atterton - LAB

Samia Zafar Chaudhary - LAB

Richard Winston Foote - LAB

Feltham West - LAB hold

Feltham West remains red.

Alan James Philip Mitchell - LAB

Hina Mir - LAB

Mohammed Umair - LAB

A UK first in Harrow

Harrow has voted in the UK’s first councillor of Afghan origin - congratulations Peyman Assad!

Kenton East to be counted AGAIN

The results of the Kenton East ward are close, they are being counted for a THIRD time.

Hounslow Heath - LAB hold

Hounslow Heath remains red.

Vickram Singh Grewal - LAB
Hina Kiani - LAB
Afzaal Ahmad Kiani - LAB

Hanworth Park - LAB hold

Hanworth Park now has three Labour councillors:

Bishnu Bahadur Gurung - LAB
Puneet Grewal - LAB
Hanif Ahmad Khan - LAB

Chiswick Homefields - CON hold

Chiswick Homefields, the east-most ward in Hounslow, remains blue.

John Richard Todd - CON
Gerald Alexander Richard McGregor - CON

Patrick John Barr - CON

Greenhill - LAB hold

A comparatively low turnout of 33.12% in the Harrow town centre ward, but Greenhill stays Labour.

Ghazanfar Ali - LAB
Sue Anderson - LAB
Keith Ferry - LAB

KEY EVENT

Headstone North - CON WIN

Conservatives have turned Headstone North fully blue, with a whopping voter turnout of 47.16%

Christopher Baxter - CON
Lesline Lewinson - CON
Janet Mote - CON

Roxbourne - LAB hold

Another Labour hold in Harrow.

Dean Gilligan - LAB
Graham Henson - LAB

Maxine Henson - LAB

Syon - LAB hold

Syon ward in Hounslow has kept their Labour three.

Steve Curran - LAB
Katherine Sarah Dunne - LAB
Theo Christopher Dennison - LAB

Hounslow South - LAB hold

Hounslow South remains Labour.

Tom Bruce - LAB
Karen Ruby Smith - LAB
Shaida Begum Mehrban - LAB

Heston West- LAB hold

Heston West remains in the Labour stronghold.

Rajinder Singh Bath - LAB
Lily Bath - LAB
Shantanu Rajawat - LAB

Pinner - CON hold

Pinner remains blue, re-electing the Leader of the Conservative Group in Harrow.

Paul Osborn - CON
Norman Stevenson - CON
Stephen Wright - CON

Queensbury - LAB hold

Queensbury ward remains a Labour stronghold - where the electorate has voted to keep the Labour Group leader.

Michael Borio - LAB

Kiran Ramchandani - LAB
Sachin Shah - LAB

Edgware - LAB hold

Edgware has some fresh faces, but the party remains the same as the previous election.

James Lee - LAB
Angella Murphy-Strachan - LAB
Nitin Parekh - LAB

What Hounslow's electoral map looks like so far

Heston East and Brentford have stayed Labour while Turnham Green remains Conservative.

What the Hounslow map looks like so far
What the Hounslow map looks like so far (Image: Hounslow Council)

Marlborough - LAB hold

Malborough stays red with:

Varsha Parmar - LAB
David Perry - LAB

Antonio Weiss - LAB