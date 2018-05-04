It's been a night of highs and lows as candidates wait with baited breath to see if they've been successful in this year's Local Elections .

Voters hit the polls on Thursday (May 3) and many counts went underway immediately.

But there's still some results to come in on Friday (May 4) as votes are being verified at counts.

Results from Harrow and Hounslow boroughs are expected to be announced this afternoon.

Elsewhere in west London, candidates are either celebrating or commiserating after weeks of canvassing for votes.

The Conservatives in Hillingdon borough are jubilant after increasing their majority, and Ealing Labour cruised to victory, increasing its number of seats from 53 to 57.

Follow our live blog for all the latest reaction - and results - as find out which parties will take control of each west London borough for the next four years.