Five men were found guilty of possessing guns after a haul of deadly weapons was discovered following a gangs unit police chase during last year's Notting Hill Carnival.

Brent police officers found two loaded firearms in a car they pursued and stopped during last year’s August Bank Holiday carnival festivities.

A terrifying haul of weapons - an Ekol Arda 4mm Revolver, a BBM 8mm blank firing pistol, and a large hunting knife - were recovered after a search of the vehicle.

Arron White, 33, of Melville Avenue, Greenford, and Reneico Linton Welsh, 23, of Fonda Meadows, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes, were both found guilty of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Welsh also pleaded guilty to possession of a blank firing pistol with intent to cause fear of violence prior to the nine-day trial at Harrow Crown Court, which finished on Thursday (March 1).

Denton Carty, 20, of Barley Close, Wembley, and Laquan Gayle, 19, of Compton Road, Brent, were both found guilty of possession of a firearm (revolver), possession of an offensive weapon and possession of ammunition for a firearm.

Jevan Nugent, 19, of Byron Avenue, Brent, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm prior to the start of the trial.

'No place on London's streets'

Acting Detective Sergeant Tom Palmer from Brent CID said: "Firearms have no place on London's streets.

"The weapons found in their vehicle were used to threaten and intimidate those they came across.

"As a result of the thorough investigation by the team, we were able to identify those who had handled the firearms and bring them to justice."

Just before 11pm on Saturday August 28 last year, officers from the Brent Gangs Unit were on patrol in the Kensal Green area around the Notting Hill Carnival, which was starting the following day, when they attempted to stop a vehicle in Mortimer Road.

After the police chase, the vehicle eventually stopped in Burrows Road where a number of the passengers fled the car.

The driver, Arron White, was detained by officers as he got out of the vehicle and Reneico Linton-Welsh was arrested after police chased him on foot.

Metropolitan Police said a search of the vehicle by officers uncovered two loaded firearms - an Ekol Arda 4mm Revolver and a BBM 8mm blank firing pistol and large hunting knife was also recovered.

White and Linton-Welsh were arrested and charged on August 29 2017.

An extensive investigation identified the other occupants of the vehicle, Denton Carty and Laquan Gayle, who were arrested on September 19 2017.

Further enquiries identified Jevan Nugent had been in possession of the revolver immediately prior to the stop by police on the vehicle. Nugent was arrested on October 6 2017 and also charged with the same offences.

All five defendants will be sentenced at the same court on April 19.

