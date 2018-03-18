The video will start in 8 Cancel

Actress Liz Hurley has vowed to campaign to make the UK's streets safer after her 21-year-old nephew was stabbed in a "brutal attack".

Miles Hurley, 21, lost more than four pints of blood when he was stabbed repeatedly by four men while with a friend in London on Thursday March 8.

The 52-year-old Royals star has travelled to India but said her sister was caring for Miles, who can barely move and remains in great pain.

She wrote on Instagram: "We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me."

She added: "Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend. Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week.

"His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.

"My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend - who was also stabbed.

"I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day."

On the day of the attack, Miles, a model, had paid tribute to his aunt in a post celebrating International Women's Day.

He posted a picture of her with another family member, writing: "Love & appreciation for all the strong, happy and independent women around me."

A spokesman for the Met Police said there have been no arrests.

