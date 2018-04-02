The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liz Hurley has shared a picture of herself celebrating Easter with her nephew three weeks after he was stabbed in south west London, saying she is "thanking God" he is alive.

Miles Hurley, 21, was left in hospital after he and a friend were stabbed following a minor road crash on March 8.

The actress wrote on Instagram: "Thanking God today that I have my nephew @mileshurley1 with us for Easter.

"His knife wound is still oozing blood but he's alive and we're thankful for that."

Hurley, who was wearing bunny ears in the photo, continued: "The knifemen who attacked him are still at large and roaming around London.

"If you don't feel OK with that, you should demand more police on your streets, more CCTV, more stop and search and harsher sentencing for carrying lethal weapons.

"Happy Easter xx."

Mr Hurley and his friend, also 21, were driving along Wandsworth Road in a beige Fiat 500 when they were involved in a minor crash with a black hatchback.

A row broke out and led to a chase, which ended in Ascalon Street when both groups got out of the cars and model Mr Hurley and his friend were attacked.

The actress previously shared a picture of her nephew's wound.

She has also pledged to help make the capital's streets safer in the wake of the incident.

She said on Instagram: "We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that.

"I hope you will join me."

Police have previously said that both victims were stabbed multiple times in the attack.