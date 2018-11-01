Wood Lane station was evacuated at the peak of rush hour following the discovery of a suspected Second World War bomb.

The Circle line and Hammersmith and City line station in White City was evacuated by Metropolitan Police officers shortly after the discovery of the unexploded bomb.

Commuters were rushed out of the station after the device was found, just before 9am this morning.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that the bomb was found on a building site near Wood Lane station, near Westfield shopping centre and the former BBC Television Studios.

The spokesman said: "Police were called at 8.53am on Thursday, November 1 to a suspected World War ordnance discovered at a building site in Wood Lane, White City.

"The incident was stood down just after 10.20am and cordons are being lifted."

