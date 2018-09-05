A person has reportedly been stabbed inside Whitton Train Station in Hounslow .

British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that they had been called to a reported stabbing at the station. A man has been taken to hospital with non life-threating injuries, they added.

Photos from the scene outside the station show several marked BTP vehicles, including an armed response unit, while some streets were also cordoned off.

South Western Railway reported issues on their service between Hounslow and Richmond stations, while trains from Waterloo were not stopping at the station.

(Image: Agnieszka Fedoniuk)

The incident occurred just before 7pm, while the commuter station would still have been busy.

Incidents at rail stations are covered by British Transport Police, and not Metropolitan Polce.

British Transport Police has not yet made any arrests and are asking for any witnesses to text them on 61016.God