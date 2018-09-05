A person has reportedly been stabbed inside Whitton Train Station in Hounslow .
British Transport Police (BTP) tweeted that they had been called to a reported stabbing at the station. A man has been taken to hospital with non life-threating injuries, they added.
Photos from the scene outside the station show several marked BTP vehicles, including an armed response unit, while some streets were also cordoned off.
South Western Railway reported issues on their service between Hounslow and Richmond stations, while trains from Waterloo were not stopping at the station.
The incident occurred just before 7pm, while the commuter station would still have been busy.
Incidents at rail stations are covered by British Transport Police, and not Metropolitan Polce.
British Transport Police has not yet made any arrests and are asking for any witnesses to text them on 61016.
First pictures of the aftermath of the stabbing
The first pictures from the aftermath of the stabbing show a high police presence and cordons in place while the situation was dealt with.
We understand British Transport Police were called to the scene before 7pm.
A man was rushed to hospital in a non life-threatening condition.
Armed police were reported at the scene. It is understood that police has now left the scene of the stabbing and cordons have been taken down.
What is Whitton like?
For those unfamiliar with Whitton, it is a leafy suburb between Hounslow and Twickenham in the borough of Richmond.
Visit Richmond describes Whitton as:
Once renowned as a ‘market garden’ by the Victorians, with a family orientated, ethnically diverse community, the town centre retains some of it’s 1930 charm with a village feel with local convenience and major high street brands.
It is home to Kneller Hall, the Royal Military School of Music, built more than 300 years ago.
Appeal
Did you witness the incident this evening at Whitton station?
If so, please contact British Transport Police by texting them on 61016.
How the event unfolded
South Western Railway, which operates trains from the station, first tweeted about the incident at 6.53pm.
Trains were not stopping between Hounslow and Twickenham while police first dealt with the incident.
National Rail announced the disruption was likely to continue until 8.30pm.
The incident was eventually “cleared” and trains were able to use the station from 8.11pm.
British Transport Police confirmed the incident had taken place, via a tweet at 8.30pm.
They said police were still at the scene. No arrests have been made as far as we are aware.
The full British Transport Police statement
Here is the full statement so far, tweeted out by the BTP
Officers are currently at Whitton station after a reported stabbing.
A man has been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. Enquiries are on going to trace the suspect.
Any witnesses are asked to text us on 61016.
They have not yet responded to our request for further information.
See where police descended
You can use Google streetview to see the idyllic village high street, where armed police has descended.>
Where is Whitton train station?
Whitton Village is not far from Hounslow Town Centre, and is a train stop between Hounslow and Richmond on the South Western Railway line.
First pictures from the scene
Twitter user Ruwan Ranawake was in Whitton when several British Transport Police vehicles at the station.
There also appears to be an armed police unit at the scene.
Man rushed to hospital
A man was rushed to hospital after the reported stabbing inside the station.
His condition has been described by British Transport Police as “not life-threatening”.
The age of the man is not yet known.
What has happened?
Reports of a police incident in Whitton station first emerged shortly before 7pm this evening.
British Transport Police has since tweeted that they were called to reports of a stabbing in the station.