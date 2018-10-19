Westfield Shopping Centre has been evacuated, leaving hundreds of shoppers outside the building.
The busy centre, in White city, near to Shepherd's Bush train station, was evacuated at around 2pm on Friday (October 19).
Getwestlondon understands alarms began to sound in the centre, before an automated message told shoppers to evacuate immediatly.
One shopper said: "[I was] just inside having something to eat, alarms went off telling everyone to evacuate... been out here 20 mins now and nobody has told us anything."
Pictures posted on social media show hundreds of people standing outside the centre.
Westfield reveal why shopping centre was evacuated
Westfield have explained why the shopping centre was evacuated earlier this afternoon.
The shopping centre was evacuated as a “precaution” due to a smoke alarm in one of the bathrooms being set off.
A spokeswoman for Westfield said: “As a standard precautionary measure, an area of the centre was evacuated for a short period of time due to cigarette smoke in the bathroom which set off the fire alarm. The centre is fully open and trading. We’d like to thank all our visitors for their patience.”
Picture from the evacuation
This was the scene outside the shopping centre after everyone was told to get out. Everyone’s allowed in again now.
Evacuation comes just days after incident at Westfield Stratford
The incident comes just two days after a man fell onto a woman from the second floor of Westfield Stratford.
The woman suffered life-changing injuries, while the man’s injuries were deemed non life-threatening.
The 24-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and reckless endangerment of life.
Shoppers being let back into centre
Shoppers are now being let back into the shopping centre following the evacuation.
One woman, who did not wish to be named, said: “Just got let back in. Staff told us there was a fire in one of the toilets near Debenhams/HMV.”
Again, these details are unconfirmed.
'Small fire in a bin'
One social media user has said the evacuation took place because of a “small fire in a bin”, although this is yet to be confirmed by Westfield.
Twitter user @Jasonsardinha said: “So Westfield evacuated, was a small fire in a bin, Security guard saw a easily manageable fire but chose to shout fire and evacuate the shopping centre. I get the need for process but common sense is needed, it was the size of a waste paper basket.”
He added: “[It] honestly was a waste paper bin, this could have been all avoided, total lack of common sense.”
Mystery over evacuation
Getwestlondon has approached Westfield Shopping Centre to ask why the evacuation has taken place, but have not yet received a reply.
The centre’s reception team are also failing to answer the phone.
Pictures: Hundreds standing outside shopping centre
Images sent to Getwestlondon show hundreds of shoppers standing outside the shopping centre.
One woman who was inside the centre at the time of the evacuation has said she is unsure why the evacuation has taken place.
Where is the Westfield Shopping Centre?
The popular shopping centre is located on Ariel Way, in White City in West London. It is often referred to as Westfield Shepherd’s Bush.
What we know so far
Westfield Shopping Centre has been evacuated, with shoppers stranded outside since around 2pm.
The reason for the evacuation is not yet known.
We will bring you more details as we get them.