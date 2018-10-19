Westfield Shopping Centre has been evacuated, leaving hundreds of shoppers outside the building.

The busy centre, in White city, near to Shepherd's Bush train station, was evacuated at around 2pm on Friday (October 19).

Getwestlondon understands alarms began to sound in the centre, before an automated message told shoppers to evacuate immediatly.

One shopper said: "[I was] just inside having something to eat, alarms went off telling everyone to evacuate... been out here 20 mins now and nobody has told us anything."

Pictures posted on social media show hundreds of people standing outside the centre.

