Police are warning drivers to avoid The Avenue near West Ealing station after a serious accident in which a car overturned.

The driver, a woman in her later 70s, was able to get out of the car safely.

She was taken to a central London hospital and her condition is as yet unknown.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called at just before 5pm to reports of an overturned car in the road.

"The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.

"The driver is a woman in her late 70s. She was taken to a central London hospital and we are still awaiting an update on her condition."

If you witnessed this incident or have any photos from the scene please contact our reporter at vicky.munro@reachplc.com.

