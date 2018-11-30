Police are warning drivers to avoid The Avenue near West Ealing station after a serious accident in which a car overturned.
The driver, a woman in her later 70s, was able to get out of the car safely.
She was taken to a central London hospital and her condition is as yet unknown.
A Met Police spokesman said: "We were called at just before 5pm to reports of an overturned car in the road.
"The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended.
"The driver is a woman in her late 70s. She was taken to a central London hospital and we are still awaiting an update on her condition."
If you witnessed this incident or have any photos from the scene please contact our reporter at vicky.munro@reachplc.com.
Follow our live blog below for more as this situation progresses.
Where did the accident take place?
The accident took place on The Avenue near West Ealing station.
This map shows congestion in the area is still bad almost two hours after it was first reported.
What we know so far
Welcome to our live blog of this accident.
What we know so far:
- A driver in her late 70s was involved in a serious accident on The Avenue near West Ealing station
- Her car overturned and she has been taken to a central London hospital, with her condition still unconfirmed
- Drivers are being warned by police to avoid the area due to a risk of serious congestion