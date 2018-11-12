An area outside Vauxhall station and near the MI6 building has been cordoned off by police, with some reporting a ‘suspicious car’ in the middle of the road.
TfL (Transport for London) has alerted drivers there are closures in Wandsworth Road due to a ‘police incident’ and some witnesses say there is an abandoned car in the middle of the road.
The road was cordoned off at lunchtime on Monday (November 12).
Wandsworth Road is just outside the station and around the corner to the MI6 building.
One person tweeted: “Anyone know what’s happening in #vauxhall? Huge police cordon, bus station evacuated, car abandoned in middle of road.”
GetWestLondon has approached police about the incident.
There are no delays reported on the Underground as a result of the police cordon.
Keep up to date with developments on this incident with our live blog below.
Police there since midday
And here is the Met’s Twitter account clearing things up a bit more. Officers had been there since midday.
'Just an abandoned car'
A police spokesperson has told GetWestLondon the incident has been resolved. It was ‘just an abandoned car’ after all and nothing suspicious was found.
Another picture from the scene
A picture taken by a passer-by shows police on the scene maintaining the cordon.
Buses are being diverted
What do we know?
We know police have closed Wandsworth Road, which is outside Vauxhall station and close to MI6, and we are waiting for details from police.
Some have said on Twitter there is an abandoned car in the middle of the road there drawing suspicion.
We will update you as soon as we know more.