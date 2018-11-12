An area outside Vauxhall station and near the MI6 building has been cordoned off by police, with some reporting a ‘suspicious car’ in the middle of the road.

TfL (Transport for London) has alerted drivers there are closures in Wandsworth Road due to a ‘police incident’ and some witnesses say there is an abandoned car in the middle of the road.

The road was cordoned off at lunchtime on Monday (November 12).

Wandsworth Road is just outside the station and around the corner to the MI6 building.

One person tweeted: “Anyone know what’s happening in #vauxhall? Huge police cordon, bus station evacuated, car abandoned in middle of road.”

GetWestLondon has approached police about the incident.

There are no delays reported on the Underground as a result of the police cordon.

