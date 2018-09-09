Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Uxbridge - which motorists are asked to avoid for "some time".

Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are all at the scene after the incident on Sunday afternoon (September 9).

Hillingdon Police tweeted at just after 3pm warning drivers to avoid the area as the road will be "closed for some time."

They wrote: "XHERT4 on scene with @LondonFire and @Ldn_Ambulance with a serious RTC (road traffic collision) in Uxbridge Road, junction with Kingston Lane - road to be closed for some time - please avoid the area."

(Image: @MPSHillingdon)

Multiple emergency vehicles, including a fire engine, were pictured at the scene.

We'll be bringing you all the latest information on this incident as we get them - please follow our live blog below.