Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Uxbridge - which motorists are asked to avoid for "some time".
Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are all at the scene after the incident on Sunday afternoon (September 9).
Hillingdon Police tweeted at just after 3pm warning drivers to avoid the area as the road will be "closed for some time."
They wrote: "XHERT4 on scene with @LondonFire and @Ldn_Ambulance with a serious RTC (road traffic collision) in Uxbridge Road, junction with Kingston Lane - road to be closed for some time - please avoid the area."
Multiple emergency vehicles, including a fire engine, were pictured at the scene.
A man is in a potentially critical condition after the crash
A man has been airlifted to hospital in a potentially critical condition after the crash.
Metropolitan Police confirmed officers in Hillingdon were called at around 2.46pm to reports of a traffic collision in Uxbridge Road, at the junction of Kingston Lane.
A spokeswoman for the force said:
No other vehicles or persons were believed to be involved. London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended, and one male casualty, believed to be aged in his 50s, was assisted to hospital for treatment by London’s Air Ambulance in a potentially critical condition.
We await a further update on his injuries. Next of kin have been informed. No arrests, enquiries continue. Some road closures remain in place.”
Roads currently affected by traffic delays
Hillingdon Road (A4020) is closed in both directions and traffic is slow southbound on Cowley Road.
Kingston Lane and The Greenway in both directions is also affected.
Man cut free from car by firefighters after crashing in Uxbridge Road
London Fire Brigade were called at 2.48pm to a car in collision with street furniture, which a spokeswoman explained could have been a bollard or a lamppost.
She added:
One man was released from the vehicle and was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service. The incident was over for us at 3.25pm. We sent two fire engines and a fire rescue unit to the scene.”
An eye witness reports that the Air Ambulance is in attendance at the scene.
Uxbridge Road is closed between The Greenway and Kingston Lane.
Reports of an 'overturned car' as buses on divert
Transport for London has confirmed part of Uxbridge Road is closed following the crash, and several bus routes are on divert.