A car crashed from the St Andrew's roundabout in Uxbridge and onto an underpass at around 11.30am.

An elderly male driver drove off the roundabout and through the railings at the side of the road onto the subway but was miraculously unharmed.

Police, the London Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade all attended the scene on Hillingdon Road and work is still ongoing to recover the vehicle.

(Image: Sean B)

A Met Police spokesman said: "An elderly male drove off the roundabout and onto the subway but he is alright amazingly and did not need to go to hospital.

"We are still working to recovering the vehicle but no one else was involved."

Traffic delays are expected at the roundabout due to the collision.

