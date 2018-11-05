Whitehall has been closed off by police due to an ongoing incident and Westminster Tube station is shut.
A video from the scene shows the street cordoned off with The Cenotaph in the distance and flashing blue lights on a police car.
Reports on Twitter suggest a suspicious package has been found – though the Met are yet to confirm what is going on.
The cordon includes the entrance to Downing Street from Whitehall.
The Met’s events account on Twitter says the incident is not related to the Million Mask March happening on Monday evening (November 5) outside Parliament.
Many buses are being diverted and TfL says this is due to a “security alert” on Twitter.
The Met Police have been contacted for more information on the closure and we will update you as soon as we hear from them.
Keep up to date with developments from Whitehall in our live blog below.
Whitehall reopens
Where was the package found?
King Charles Street is just off Parliament Street and one road down from Downing Street. The cordon has closed off Whitehall and goes into Parliament Square.
The cordon at Whitehall
Picture from the scene
The cordon has been extended
Suspicious package confirmed
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were alerted at 5.19pm on Monday, November 5 to a suspect package in King Charles Street, near the junction with Parliament Street.
“Cordons are in place at the location.”