Whitehall has been closed off by police due to an ongoing incident and Westminster Tube station is shut.

A video from the scene shows the street cordoned off with The Cenotaph in the distance and flashing blue lights on a police car.

Reports on Twitter suggest a suspicious package has been found – though the Met are yet to confirm what is going on.

The cordon includes the entrance to Downing Street from Whitehall.

The Met’s events account on Twitter says the incident is not related to the Million Mask March happening on Monday evening (November 5) outside Parliament.

Many buses are being diverted and TfL says this is due to a “security alert” on Twitter.

The Met Police have been contacted for more information on the closure and we will update you as soon as we hear from them.

