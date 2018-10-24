South Western Railway has urged its rail commuters not to travel to Waterloo station this morning after a major signalling fault on its line.

The commuter and suburban rail operator has said on its website that a fault between Woking and Surbiton on its line is causing major problems for the company.

SWR is already running a reduced service today in light of a five-day strike by RMT union over the role guards will play on the company's trains in the future.

The operator tweeted: " Due to a major fault with Network Rail signalling systems between Woking and Surbiton. We are advising all passengers who travel on the mainline and suburban services that run through these stations, not to travel and to check http://southwesternrailway.com ."

Network Rail has reiterated the advice, saying the "major signalling fault" is affecting the "South Western Main Line".

Their latest statement goes on to say that Network Rail engineers are on site and that they hope to "resolve the issue as quickly as possible".

London Waterloo is the busiest station in the UK.

