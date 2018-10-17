Victoria Embankment has been closed by police following the discovery of a "suspicious package" in Embankment Gardens.

The Westminster park has been closed by police, along with reports that Victoria Embankment, the road which runs alongside the River Thames , has also been closed.

Embankment Gardens is at the heart of Westminster and is located close to Whitehall as well as several major tourist attractions and Embankment Tube station as well as Charing Cross station.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the park's closure and said that it was caused by a suspicious package being discovered.

The closures began at 3.39pm and both the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service have been called out to the scene.

Several other road closures and cordons are also in place while police deal with the incident.

