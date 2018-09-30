A short stretch of Uxbridge Road has been closed in one direction after a bus was involved in a collision.

The road is closed heading east just past Hanger Lane, on the way to Gunnersbury Avenue and across Ealing Common.

Road cameras show several ambulances on the scene and police have taped off the short section of road, according to The AA Travel.

Traffic is slow in the surrounding roads and three bus routes have been forced to divert.

The 207, 427 and 607 buses have all been forced to reroute.

Drivers are squeezing by to use Hanger Lane, where traffic is relatively slow heading south.

Road users are advised to avoid the area where possible.

