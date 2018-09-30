A short stretch of Uxbridge Road has been closed in one direction after a bus was involved in a collision.
The road is closed heading east just past Hanger Lane, on the way to Gunnersbury Avenue and across Ealing Common.
Road cameras show several ambulances on the scene and police have taped off the short section of road, according to The AA Travel.
Traffic is slow in the surrounding roads and three bus routes have been forced to divert.
The 207, 427 and 607 buses have all been forced to reroute.
Drivers are squeezing by to use Hanger Lane, where traffic is relatively slow heading south.
Road users are advised to avoid the area where possible.
Closure still in place
The stretch of road is still closed and traffic is still slow - but when we see it reopen we will let you know!
Bicycle lying in front of badly damaged bus
Pictures show the scale of the damage done to the bus in Uxbridge Road.
Another picture from the scene
More on the two people injured
Two were taken to hospital in the collision.
A passerby saw a damaged bike on the road
Passerby and nearby resident Upanishad Loomba told GetWestLondon: “There were at least a dozen police cars blocking traffic eastbound on Uxbridge Road.
“I could see a double decker bus with windows shattered and a damaged bicycle.”
Picture from the scene
A bus has a shattered windscreen as the cordon remains in place. More pictures to follow.
Picture from the scene
Two cyclists involved
The Metropolitan Police has told GetWestLondon officers are still at the scene and the road remains closed.
Two people on the same bike were involved in the collision with the bus and they have been taken to hospital.
Where is the road closed?
What we know so far
A bus has been involved in a collision and police have taped off a part of Uxbridge Road, just off Hanger Lane.
Traffic is relatively slow in the area, particularly in Hanger Lane heading north.
We have approached police for more information.