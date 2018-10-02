Police sirens, a helicopter and smoke have been reported in Uxbridge as part of an ongoing incdient.

The Metropolitan Police Service have been contacted over the incident, which may be in relation to a car that appears damaged and was abandoned in the middle of Park Road near Uxbridge town centre.

A video shared on Twitter shows a silver Toyota Prius which appears to be abandoned in the middle of Park Road, at traffic lights, with doors open.

A police officer can be seen in the footage, shared with getwestlondon on Twitter by @jack_kennedy07, with a police dog, appearing to be chasing down the street at about 11am on Tuesday (October 2).

(Image: @jack_kennedy07 / Twitter)

The Met has been contacted for further information about the incident.

A witness who drove past the car in Park Road, near the Gardener's Arms pub, described seeing several police cars arriving at the scene.

We will bring you updatees on this incident as we get them: