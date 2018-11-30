There is severe traffic on the M25 near west London between Junctions 14 and 19 after two crashes, with queues of up to seven miles reported.

As rush hour intensifies, two separate crashes on the M25 anticlockwise and clockwise carriageways have led to severe disruption for drivers.

An early crash between two lorries forced the closure of two lanes of the road at Junction 16, for the M40 and Uxbridge.

Queues reached back to Junction 19 for Watford, with travel times between the junctions currently at around 40 minutes.

Following the second crash this morning, between two lorries on the clockwise carriageway, traffic is no stop-start between Junction 16 for the M40 and Uxbridge, and Junction 14 for Heathrow Airport.

Although all lanes have now re-opened, traffic has been mostly stationary for some time.

We will keep you updated with M25 traffic and any other major transport problems in west London on the live blog below: