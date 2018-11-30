There is severe traffic on the M25 near west London between Junctions 14 and 19 after two crashes, with queues of up to seven miles reported.
As rush hour intensifies, two separate crashes on the M25 anticlockwise and clockwise carriageways have led to severe disruption for drivers.
An early crash between two lorries forced the closure of two lanes of the road at Junction 16, for the M40 and Uxbridge.
Queues reached back to Junction 19 for Watford, with travel times between the junctions currently at around 40 minutes.
Following the second crash this morning, between two lorries on the clockwise carriageway, traffic is no stop-start between Junction 16 for the M40 and Uxbridge, and Junction 14 for Heathrow Airport.
Although all lanes have now re-opened, traffic has been mostly stationary for some time.
We will keep you updated with M25 traffic and any other major transport problems in west London on the live blog below:
Travel time increase
Traffic system Inrix is now predicting that it will take you an hour to drive between Junctions 19 and 16 of the M25 anticlockwise carriageway following the earlier lorry crash.
Recovery work is currently being carried out on a lorry, which needed three lanes to be closed to traffic.
Just lane 4 remains open.
Three lanes closed
Traffic has been restricted from four lanes to just one lane now, as lanes one, two and three have been closed in order to recover the two lorries that crashed earlier this morning.
As a result traffic has slowed down even further
Long tailbacks
A traffic camera at Junction 17 shows the long tailbacks and standstill traffic on the M25 this morning following a crash between two lorries.
The incident is not expected to clear until 10am.
Traffic to clear after 11am
Highways England is predicting that crash on the anticlockwise branch of the M25 will be cleared between 10am and 10.15am.
They predict that traffic will begin to return to normal between 10.45 and 11am.
How bad is the traffic?
Traffic on the clockwise carriageway has started easing up, however it continues to be intense i the anticlockwise direction.
This Google traffic map shows the heaviest areas of congestion in dark red.
Car crash - M25 Clockwise
In a separate incident, two cars collided on the M25 clockwise carriageway just after Junction 16 for Uxbridge.
At its peak, with one lane closed for recovery, the traffic stretched back to Heathrow Airport, at Junction 14.
The lane has just been reopened and traffic is beginning to flow now that the crash has been cleared.
Lorry crash - M25 Anticlockwise
Lanes one and two of the M25 anticlockwise carriageway are closed currently after two lorries collided at around 7am.
Traffic is particularly heavy between junctions 16 for M40 and Uxbridge and Junction 19 for Watford.
Queues are stretching back as long as seven miles, reports on Inrix suggest.
Traffic had to be held on the entire carriageway earlier for around 10 minutes, causing the heavy congestion.
Current travel time between Junctions 19 and 16 are around 45 minutes.
Delays
Good morning!
The M25 is stalled in both directions around west London after two accidents on separate branches of the orbital motorway.
A crash between two lorries on the anticlockwise carriageway and between two cars on the clockwise carriageway are causing major delays and long queues of traffic.