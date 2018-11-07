A teenager in fighting for his life after being stabbed at midday in Shepherd’s Bush .
An air ambulance landed as paramedics treated the teen, who was stabbed in Willow Vale, just yards from QPR’s home ground Loftus Road.
He has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 12:01hrs to reports of a stabbing on Willow Vale in Hammersmith and Fulham.
“Officers are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
“A male, believed to be aged in his teens, was found with a stab injury.
“He has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. Officers are in the process of informing his next-of-kin.
“A crime scene remains in place. No arrests; enquiries continue.”
A bloody 24 hours in London
Just last night (November 6), a teenage boy was stabbed repeatedly in West Hampstead at around 8pm.
As a result, police got a Section 60 order authorised for the whole of Camden until 3am, allowing police to search members of the public without a need to demonstrate justifiable cause.
'No older than 15'
According to a tweet form someone who reported the stabbing, the boy looks ‘no older than 15’.
The victim’s age has not been verified by police as yet.
Boy taken as priority to hospital
The teen was treated at the scene and then taken by road to hospital ‘as a priority’.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:01 today (November 7) to Willow Vale to reports of a stabbing.
“We sent an incident response officer, two single responders in cars and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a teenage boy at the scene and took him by road to as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
Where is Willow Vale?
