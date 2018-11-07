A teenager in fighting for his life after being stabbed at midday in Shepherd’s Bush .

An air ambulance landed as paramedics treated the teen, who was stabbed in Willow Vale, just yards from QPR’s home ground Loftus Road.

He has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at approximately 12:01hrs to reports of a stabbing on Willow Vale in Hammersmith and Fulham.

“Officers are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“A male, believed to be aged in his teens, was found with a stab injury.

“He has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. Officers are in the process of informing his next-of-kin.

“A crime scene remains in place. No arrests; enquiries continue.”

Keep up to date with developments with our live blog below.