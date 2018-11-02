A "nasty crash" near Ickenham station is expected to cause a lot of traffic in an area already congested by the closure of Breakspear Road South.
The crash happened early on Friday morning (November 2) on Swakeleys Road, between the High Road and the Swakeley's roundabout.
Hillingdon MPS tweeted to advise drivers to avoid the area if possible
They wrote: "There has been a road traffic collision at Swakeleys Road, between High Road Ickenham and Swakeleys roundabout. Please avoid the area if possible."
Residents posting to Facebook suggested the crash was a particularly nasty one and expressed their hopes that those involved were unharmed.
Breakspear Road South has been closed almost constantly since early October following a burst water main and "to enable essential utility diversionary works in preparation for HS2" .
Follow our liveblog below for more updates as the situation progresses.
Man flown to hospital in Air Ambulance after crash
A London Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed a man had to be flown to hospital urgently after the crash at 7.12am.
She said: “We were called at 7:12am to Swakeley Road on the junction of High Road, Ickenham to reports of a road traffic collision.
“We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority by air.”
U1 bus route on diversion
A tweet from TfL bus routes has confirmed that the U1 is diverted following the crash.
Reports of an air ambulance at the crash
A resident has reported that an air ambulance landed at the scene of the crash.
They added that they hope all involved are ok.
We have contacted the Air Ambulance for comment.
Breakspear Road closure
While the date Breakspear Road can be expected to re-open has shifted a few times recently, the Hillingdon Council website currently states it will be usable again next Friday (November 9).
The road has been closed to “enable essential Utility diversionary works in preparation for HS2” and “to prevent the likelihood of danger to the public”.
If work is not finished for whatever reason, the Council statement said the road could remain closed for up to 18 months.
Map showing traffic in the area
The crash this morning is unlikely to improve traffic conditions in an area that is already often congested according to Acton commuters.
The map above shows the roads taken within the last hour.