A "nasty crash" near Ickenham station is expected to cause a lot of traffic in an area already congested by the closure of Breakspear Road South.

The crash happened early on Friday morning (November 2) on Swakeleys Road, between the High Road and the Swakeley's roundabout.

Hillingdon MPS tweeted to advise drivers to avoid the area if possible

They wrote: "There has been a road traffic collision at Swakeleys Road, between High Road Ickenham and Swakeleys roundabout. Please avoid the area if possible."

Residents posting to Facebook suggested the crash was a particularly nasty one and expressed their hopes that those involved were unharmed.

Breakspear Road South has been closed almost constantly since early October following a burst water main and "to enable essential utility diversionary works in preparation for HS2" .

