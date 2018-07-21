Huge plumes of dark smoke can be seen over Heathrow Airport as firefighters tackle a grass fire in Feltham on Staurday afternoon (July 21).

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed 20 firefighters and four fire engines were called to the grass fire in Hatchett Road, in Hounslow, on Saturday.

It is the latest in a series of grass fires in Feltham which have sparked during the hot weather.

One tore through an allotment on July 16 when there were three other fires in west London, including one by a railway track and another at a block of flats.

There was another similar fire near Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (July 18).

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from the incident as they unfold in our blow below.