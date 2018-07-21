Huge plumes of dark smoke can be seen over Heathrow Airport as firefighters tackle a grass fire in Feltham on Staurday afternoon (July 21).
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed 20 firefighters and four fire engines were called to the grass fire in Hatchett Road, in Hounslow, on Saturday.
It is the latest in a series of grass fires in Feltham which have sparked during the hot weather.
One tore through an allotment on July 16 when there were three other fires in west London, including one by a railway track and another at a block of flats.
There was another similar fire near Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (July 18).
Pictures from the scene near Heathrow
Shocking number of fires in Hounslow over the last 2 weeks
There has been a shocking spike in the number of fires, particularly grass fires in Hounslow over the last three weeks
Here are some of the most recent ones GetWestLondon has reported on, including some in Feltham and near Heathrow Airport:
Fears of smoke blowing onto runway
One witness to the fire has tweeted his fears that if the wind shifts, there could be problems
Statement from Heathrow Airport
Concerns have been raised after the mot recent blaze close to Heathrow Airport - with one raging nearby just weeks ago.
Firefighters have rushed to the scene outside the perimeter of the major transport hub today.
The airport has given assurances that no flights will be affected by the large grass fire.
A spokeswoman for the airport said: “The fire is outside our site. There is no impact on our operations. Everything is fine.”
Statement from London Fire Brigade
London Fire Brigade have rushed to the scene on Hatchett Road close to Heathrow Airport where a large fire is raging and billowing smoke across Feltham.
A spokesman for the LFB said: “It’s a grass fire, four fire engines are on the scene with 29 firefighters. It is still ongoing. We were first called out at 4.30pm”
There are not understood the be any injuries and no reported evacuations at this stage.
Firefighters on Hatchett Road
London Fire Brigade have rushed to the scene of the fire
Welcome
The airport has been shrouded with smoke from the fire on an open space in Feltham.
The airport has been shrouded with smoke from the fire on an open space in Feltham.
We will bring you further updates as they come in.