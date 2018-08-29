There is no Piccadilly Line Tube service between South Harrow and Uxbridge as TfL workers try to fix an earlier signal failure.
TfL announced trains were not running between the two stops shortly after 7am this morning (August 29) - during peak rush hour.
According to TfL the disruption is due to a signal failure at Rayners Lane and there will be no trains running between South Harrow and Uxbridge while engineers work to fix it.
Commuters are affected by minor delays on the rest of the Piccadilly Line following an earlier signal failure at Manor House.
Piccadilly Line passengers hoping to travel west this morning have been told to expect "severe delays."
We will be bringing you all the latest updates and information from this rush hour travel disruption in our live blog below.
Rayners Lane signal failure continues to cause travel chaos
There are still severe delays on the Piccadilly Line following an earlier signal failure at Rayners Lane. Trains between Acton Town and Uxbridge are the worst affect with minor delays to trains between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport.
Severe delays to Heathrow-bound Tubes
Severe delays are now affecting Piccadilly trains heading for Heathrow and there are severe delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge.
Piccadilly line commuters hit with travel chaos
As well as severe delays from Rayners Lane to Uxbridge there are minor delays on the rest of the Piccadilly Line due to an earlier faulty train at Manor House.
Severe delays
Rush hour commuters hoping to use the Piccadilly Line this morning could face severe delays following a signal failure at Rayners Lane.
TfL have announced no trains will be running between South Harrow and Uxbridge as engineers work to fix the issue.There are currently severe delays between South Harrrow and Uxbridge.