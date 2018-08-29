There is no Piccadilly Line Tube service between South Harrow and Uxbridge as TfL workers try to fix an earlier signal failure.

TfL announced trains were not running between the two stops shortly after 7am this morning (August 29) - during peak rush hour.

According to TfL the disruption is due to a signal failure at Rayners Lane and there will be no trains running between South Harrow and Uxbridge while engineers work to fix it.

Commuters are affected by minor delays on the rest of the Piccadilly Line following an earlier signal failure at Manor House.

Piccadilly Line passengers hoping to travel west this morning have been told to expect "severe delays."

We will be bringing you all the latest updates and information from this rush hour travel disruption in our live blog below.