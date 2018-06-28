Metropolitan Police have cordoned off the area around the Langham Hotel and BBC in Regent Street in central London.
A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon that officers are on the scene assessing a suspicious vehicle reported outside the BBC's Boradcasting House, in Goodge Street.
"Police were called at approximately 10:38hrs on Thursday, 28 June to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Goodge Street, W1
"Officers are on scene and cordons are in place while the incident is dealt with."
Transport for London has said the cordon has been extended to Portland Place.
Some twitter users have reported seeing bomb disposal personnel on the scene, although the police spokeswoman insisted that investigations are still being carried out and the incident may be de-escalated.
Twitter user @fredhenson has tweeted a picture of a robot approaching a green Rover car parked in the road.
An office worker overlooking the scene described multiple police cars outside the hotel and BBC building and cordons have been put in place.
The cordon is in place just 100 metres from Oxford Circus, the busiest shopping high street in Europe.
Regent Street returns to normal minutes after bomb scare
A photograph taken at 12.20pm shows how Regent Street has returned to normal just minutes after a suspicious vehicle bomb scare.
Pedestrians and vehicles can be seen rushing along the busy road near Oxford Circus within half an hour of the incident being stood down by police.
Incident stood down
Metropolitan Police has concluded its investigation into the suspicious car parked in Goodge Street.
The incident is being stood down.
Video shows bomb disposal robot in action
Metropolitan Police has deployed a bomb disposal robot, which can be seen in this video.
The video was posted by @Ambassador4X on Twitter.
Office workers alarmed
An office worker who’s building overlooks the area cordoned off described seeing several police cars and sirens close off the busy road.
I could hear sirens and suddenly a number of police cars showed up outside the Langham Hotel and BBC.
They’ve cordoned off the street and now its eerily quiet.
There’s a lot of confusion as to what is going on.
Robot seen near car
A robot can be seen approaching a green Rover in a picture shared on Twitter by @fredhenson
What we know
At 10.38pm Metropolitan Police were called to Goodge Street to reports of a suspicious vehicle.
The car, which we understand to be a green Rover, has been parked in the road near the BBC’s Broadcasting House headquarters in Regent Street.
Cordens are in place and reports suggest a bomb disposal robot is on the scene.