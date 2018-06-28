Metropolitan Police have cordoned off the area around the Langham Hotel and BBC in Regent Street in central London.

A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon that officers are on the scene assessing a suspicious vehicle reported outside the BBC's Boradcasting House, in Goodge Street.

"Police were called at approximately 10:38hrs on Thursday, 28 June to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Goodge Street, W1

"Officers are on scene and cordons are in place while the incident is dealt with."

Transport for London has said the cordon has been extended to Portland Place.

Some twitter users have reported seeing bomb disposal personnel on the scene, although the police spokeswoman insisted that investigations are still being carried out and the incident may be de-escalated.

Twitter user @fredhenson has tweeted a picture of a robot approaching a green Rover car parked in the road.

An office worker overlooking the scene described multiple police cars outside the hotel and BBC building and cordons have been put in place.

The cordon is in place just 100 metres from Oxford Circus, the busiest shopping high street in Europe.