Armed police are on the scene at Queensway station after an assault on the eastbound platform.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called at 1.10pm on Friday (November 30) and arrested a man on suspicion of causing GBH.

This man is being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A second man is also being treated by paramedics at the scene but police do not know what led to both men being injured. An investigation is underway.

TfL said the station was closed and Central Line services were not calling there.

A BTP spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.10pm today officers were called to Queensway London Underground station following a report of an assault on an eastbound Central Line platform.

“British Transport Police officers, including firearms officers, were quickly on [the] scene and a man was arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm.

“The detained man is currently being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.”

Anyone who was at Queensway station and witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 235 of 30/11.