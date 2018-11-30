Armed police are on the scene at Queensway station after an assault on the eastbound platform.
British Transport Police (BTP) were called at 1.10pm on Friday (November 30) and arrested a man on suspicion of causing GBH.
This man is being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
A second man is also being treated by paramedics at the scene but police do not know what led to both men being injured. An investigation is underway.
TfL said the station was closed and Central Line services were not calling there.
A BTP spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.10pm today officers were called to Queensway London Underground station following a report of an assault on an eastbound Central Line platform.
“British Transport Police officers, including firearms officers, were quickly on [the] scene and a man was arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm.
“The detained man is currently being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.”
Anyone who was at Queensway station and witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 235 of 30/11.
'Screaming and shouting'
A taxi driver told the Daily Star: “Armed police rushed into the station and now it has been closed.
“People were screaming and shouting ‘get out’ and armed police were all over the scene.”
Good service everywhere but Queensway
The Central Line’s Twitter account here with an update...
What do we know so far?
One man has been arrested and two people have been hurt, including the man arrested.
No trains are stopping at Queensway, although the Central line is running a good service elsewhere.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.10pm today officers were called to Queensway London Underground station following a report of an assault on an eastbound Central Line platform.
“British Transport Police officers, including firearms officers, were quickly on the scene and a man was arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm. The detained man is currently being treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.
“A second man is also being treated by paramedics at the scene. An investigation to understand the circumstances leading to both men being injured in now underway.”