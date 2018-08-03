Police in Brent have warned people to avoid Walm Lane in Willesden which has been closed due to an ongoing incident.
The Metropolitan Police have reportedly surrounded St Gabriel's Church on the busy road after a man climbed on to the top of the bell tower.
Police have closed Blenheim Gardens and Stanley Gardens, both of which run off the road between Willesden and Cricklewood.
The church has been surrounded for "several hours" while the man was on the roof, with officers having arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm.
Brent Police tweeted a warning shortly after 4.30pm, telling residents and commuters to avoid the busy road as the incident was still ongoing.
Roads reopened
Brent police has tweeted that its road closures have been lifted.
They also thanked the public for their patience.
The church
St Gabriel’s Church is in Walm Lane, between Willesden Green and Cricklewood stations.
Where is the incident?
The man has reportedly climbed the bell tower at St Gabriel’s Church.
Public warned to avoid the area
Brent MPS tweeted shortly after 4.30pm warning commuters and residents to avoid the area.
They described the incident as ongoing.
What are police doing
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to the scene at around 1.08pm after a man climbed on to the bell tower of the church.
What is happening in Willesden?
Walm Lane, Stanley Gardens and Blenheim Gardens are closed and multiple police cars are at the scene outside St Gabriel’s Church in Willesden Green.