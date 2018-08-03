Police in Brent have warned people to avoid Walm Lane in Willesden which has been closed due to an ongoing incident.

The Metropolitan Police have reportedly surrounded St Gabriel's Church on the busy road after a man climbed on to the top of the bell tower.

Police have closed Blenheim Gardens and Stanley Gardens, both of which run off the road between Willesden and Cricklewood.

The church has been surrounded for "several hours" while the man was on the roof, with officers having arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm.

Brent Police tweeted a warning shortly after 4.30pm, telling residents and commuters to avoid the busy road as the incident was still ongoing.

