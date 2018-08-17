Travellers are being evicted evicted from the site of a future residential development in Northfields with the help of police.
Reports suggest that Travellers have been occupying the land at Orion Park in Northfields Avenue since August 9, but are being cleared out by bailiffs.
The owners of the land in Ealing obtained a court order allowing them to evict the travellers from the land, which has planning permission to build 76 new homes.
Metropolitan Police officers have been called in to oversee the eviction of the group of travellers from the private land.
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: "Officers are assisting bailiffs in evicting travellers from Orion Park in Northfields Avenue.
"It is private land so the bailiffs were granted permission by the courts."
Network Homes announced in July that it had purchased the land, with planning permission, and was planning to commence work on the new homes in early 2019.
Eviction complete
Officers in Northfields have said the eviction is complete.
'Some caravans have already left'
According to getwestlondon reporter Vicky Munro, it seems “peaceful” in Orion Park.
She said: “Police and bailiffs are standing watching. Some caravans have already left the scene.”
Walpole team assisting
Officers in Ealing are at the site of a traveller encampment on private land in Northfields.
Land worth £11.5 million
An earlier property listing for the Orion Park site in Northfields has an asking price of £11.5 million for the land.
Measuring in at 1.65 acres, the land will accommodate 76 new houses as well as retail and office space.
According to the listing, on Savills, the property currently has six retail units fronting on Northfields Avenue and offices and warehouses to the rear, with a large area of hardstanding, which was used by the travellers.
Police help in the eviction
Video footage from the scene shows caravans leaving the land at Orion Park.
What are the rights of travellers?
Watch our video on the rights of travellers to understand more about the legal issues that surround encampments by members of the community.
Where is Orion Park?
Orion Park is just off Northfields Avenue and is opposite the Tube station in Northfields.
The site itself is a narrow, long triangular shape and runs alongside the rear of Belsize Avenue on one side and the tracks leading to the Northfields London Underground depot on the other.
When did the travellers arrive?
A large portion of the land is unoccupied, but getwestlondon understands that on August 9, travellers came on to the land and parked caravans there.
The following day, police in Northfields tweeted that they were “aware” of the encampment.
The land
Land at Orion Park was first earmarked for development in 2016.
At that point it was owned by Ledale Holdings as, as t had been for around 50 years.
Planning permission has been granted for 76 homes on the site, with 26 of those being affordable.
What is police doing there?
As the land is privately owned, it is the duty of the landowner to arrange any evictions, not the police.
However police are overseeing the eviction of travellers by bailiffs today.
Eviction
Travellers are currently being evicted from a site in Northfields.
The land, known as Orion Park, is privately owned by Network Homes, who announced their purchase in July.
A court order was obtained to remove the travellers from the land.
Bailiffs are at the scene and are being assisted by officers from the Met.