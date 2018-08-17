Travellers are being evicted evicted from the site of a future residential development in Northfields with the help of police.

Reports suggest that Travellers have been occupying the land at Orion Park in Northfields Avenue since August 9, but are being cleared out by bailiffs.

The owners of the land in Ealing obtained a court order allowing them to evict the travellers from the land, which has planning permission to build 76 new homes.

Metropolitan Police officers have been called in to oversee the eviction of the group of travellers from the private land.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: "Officers are assisting bailiffs in evicting travellers from Orion Park in Northfields Avenue.

"It is private land so the bailiffs were granted permission by the courts."

Network Homes announced in July that it had purchased the land, with planning permission, and was planning to commence work on the new homes in early 2019.

