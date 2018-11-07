Pimlico station was closed for a customer incident earlier this morning (November 7), causing delays on the Victoria line.

Reports were made to the British Transport Police about a man seriously assaulted at 11.23am and officers are making ‘urgent enquiries’ to find out what exactly happened.

The station is now open and the Victoria line is only running on minor delays.

A picture shared on Twitter shows police cars and ambulances outside the station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 192 of 7 November.

The London Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

