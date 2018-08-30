A female pedestrian was struck by a bus in Oxford Street this morning (August 30).
The busy central London road was closed both ways on either side of Bond Street Station between Vere Street and Davies Street following the collision.
Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Services (LAS) were called to the crash at 5.37am.
Metropolitan Police confirmed a female pedestrian who was involved in a collision with a bus was rushed by LAS to hospital from the scene.
Police await an update on her condition from the hospital.
Number 14 buses are currently diverted following the crash which happened shortly before 6am this morning.
Metropolitan Police confirms woman's injuries not fatal
Metropolitan Police has confirmed a woman who was hit by a bus in Oxford Street this morning has suffered non life-threatening injuries.
A Met spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Oxford Street to a collision between a female pedestrian and a bus at 5.37am on Thursday morning. London Ambulance Service also attended and took the woman to hospital. Her injuries are non life-threatening.”
Oxford Street has now reopened in both directions following this morning’s incident.
The stretch of Oxford Street between Vere Street and Davies Street was closed after a female pedestrian was struck by a bus close to Bond Street Station.
Emergency services closed Oxford Street after woman hit by bus
