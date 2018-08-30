A female pedestrian was struck by a bus in Oxford Street this morning (August 30).

The busy central London road was closed both ways on either side of Bond Street Station between Vere Street and Davies Street following the collision.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Services (LAS) were called to the crash at 5.37am.

Metropolitan Police confirmed a female pedestrian who was involved in a collision with a bus was rushed by LAS to hospital from the scene.

Police await an update on her condition from the hospital.

Number 14 buses are currently diverted following the crash which happened shortly before 6am this morning.

We will be bringing you all the latest information from this incident including traffic updates in our live blog below.