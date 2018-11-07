A security alert has forced the Northern line to close between Colindale and Edgware.

A specialist team is now at Edgware station after British Transport Police received a call just past midday about a suspicious item on the platform.

The team is now assessing the item and no trains will be running through the station until they have completed their checks.

There are no trains running through Colindale, Burnt Oak or Edgware stations in the meantime.

The furthest you will be able to travel until the situation is cleared is Hendon Central. Tickets will be accepted on buses.

It is not clear how long the team will need.

Keep up to date with the situation at Edgware station with our live blog below as we bring you developments as they happen.