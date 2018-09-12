Around 70 firefighters are at the scene of a major fire at a church in Dollis Hill Lane, Neasden this morning (Wednesday, September 12).
Reports of the fire were first made to London Fire Brigade at around 4am and the roof, second floor and first floor are reported to be alight.
London Fire Brigade has dispatched 10 fire engines from nearby stations including Willesden , West Hampstead, Wembley , North Kensington, Hendon and other surrounding fire stations.
The firefighters are working to try to bring the church hall fire under control and have said that they expect to be there throughout the morning.
The road, near Gladstone Park, is experiencing some traffic issues, while the southbound carriageway of Dudden Hill Lane has been closed between the A406 and Lennox Gardens while the fire is being dealt with.
Buses on diversion
If you’re having trouble getting around Neasden this morning, Dudden Hill Lane is still blocked as 10 fire engines respond to the fire at Neasden Montessori School.
There are some buses on diversion too, including routes 322 and N98.
See where the fire is
For further clarification, this streetview below shows the Montessori building to the left of the Church Hall, between Tanfield Street and Dollis Hill Lane.
Where is the fire?
There has been confusion on social media following seemingly conflicting reports from police and the fire brigade over where the fire is.
The fire is in the church hall of St Catherine’s Church, which is used by Neasden Montessori School.
It is visible from Dudden Hill Lnae, which is currently blocked and sits between Tanfield Road and Dollis Hill Lane.
You can explore the area for yourself on the interactive map below.
Police are on the scene
Brent Police has said that they are at the scene of the fire in Neasden as well as the fire brigade.
Neasden Montessori School on fire
We have spoken with a member of staff at Neasden Montessori School, which is based in the church hall behind St Katherine’s Church.
He confirmed that the fire was at the school’s building at that the school will not be opening today.
Arrangements are being made to allow lessons to continue tomorrow, in a different building, the man confirmed.
Firefighter have been at the scene for more than three hours
The legion of 70 firefighters has now been trying to bring the raging fire under control for around three and a half hours.
The situation at present is that the roof, second floor and first floor are all currently alight.
Duddden Hill Lane closed
The southbound carriageway of Dudden Hill Lane is blocked to traffic from the North Circular A406 to Lennox Gardens.
The road closure indicates that the fire may be at St Catherine’s Church, on the corner of Dollis Hill Lane and Dudden Hill Lane.
What do we know so far?
This morning, at 4.01am, London Fire Brigade were called to reports of a huge church fire in Neasden.
They’ve sent 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines to the scene, at the junction of Dollis Hill Lane and Dudden Hill Lane.
The firefighters are expected to remain at the scene through the morning.