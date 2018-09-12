Around 70 firefighters are at the scene of a major fire at a church in Dollis Hill Lane, Neasden this morning (Wednesday, September 12).

Reports of the fire were first made to London Fire Brigade at around 4am and the roof, second floor and first floor are reported to be alight.

London Fire Brigade has dispatched 10 fire engines from nearby stations including Willesden , West Hampstead, Wembley , North Kensington, Hendon and other surrounding fire stations.

The firefighters are working to try to bring the church hall fire under control and have said that they expect to be there throughout the morning.

The road, near Gladstone Park, is experiencing some traffic issues, while the southbound carriageway of Dudden Hill Lane has been closed between the A406 and Lennox Gardens while the fire is being dealt with.

