A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle early this morning (Wednesday, September 12) in Southall .

Police were called to the scene in South Road and have subsequently closed the road while they investigate.

Photos from the scene show a police cordon blocking South Road from both directions, and it is not currently known when the road will reopen.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 5.50am on Wednesday, September 12 to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Lady Margaret Road at the junction with The Broadway in Southall.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The female pedestrian has been taken to a central London hospital.

"We await an update on her condition. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

Local buses are also being affected, and we will be bringing you further updates as they become available in our live blow below.