Video Loading

A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle early this morning (Wednesday, September 12) in Southall .

Police were called to the scene in South Road and have subsequently closed the road while they investigate.

Photos from the scene show a police cordon blocking South Road from both directions, and it is not currently known when the road will reopen.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 5.50am on Wednesday, September 12 to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Lady Margaret Road at the junction with The Broadway in Southall.

Read More

More recent west London news

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The female pedestrian has been taken to a central London hospital.

"We await an update on her condition. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

Local buses are also being affected, and we will be bringing you further updates as they become available in our live blow below.

Very heavy traffic

Google’s traffic application is showing that many roads including South Road are very congested following the incident earlier this morning. The darker red the line is, the worse the traffic is.

Google's traffic application is showing extremely heavy traffic on South Road and the surrounding area
Google's traffic application is showing extremely heavy traffic on South Road and the surrounding area (Image: Google)

Bus diversions

Buses are being diverted away from South Road following the collision this morning.

Routes 105, 120, 195, 482, E5 and H32 are all being diverted.

Diversion in place

Met Police statement

As mentioned above, the Metropolitan Police have released a statement on the incident.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 5.50am on Wednesday, September 12 to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Lady Margaret Road at the junction with The Broadway in Southall.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The female pedestrian has been taken to a central London hospital. We await an update on her condition.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Picture of the scene

A picture from the scene shows a number of emergency vehicles and a police cordon blocking South Road.

Police have cordoned off the road in both directions, blocking traffic
Police have cordoned off the road in both directions, blocking traffic (Image: Lancaster Estate Residents Association (LERA) Southall)

What we know so far

South Road in Southall has been closed in both directions are a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car early on Wednesday (September 12) morning.

The pedestrian have been rushed to hospital as a result, and traffic is reportedly very slow in the area as the investigation continues.