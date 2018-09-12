A female pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle early this morning (Wednesday, September 12) in Southall .
Police were called to the scene in South Road and have subsequently closed the road while they investigate.
Photos from the scene show a police cordon blocking South Road from both directions, and it is not currently known when the road will reopen.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 5.50am on Wednesday, September 12 to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on Lady Margaret Road at the junction with The Broadway in Southall.
"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The female pedestrian has been taken to a central London hospital.
"We await an update on her condition. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."
Local buses are also being affected, and we will be bringing you further updates as they become available in our live blow below.
Very heavy traffic
Google’s traffic application is showing that many roads including South Road are very congested following the incident earlier this morning. The darker red the line is, the worse the traffic is.
Bus diversions
Buses are being diverted away from South Road following the collision this morning.
Routes 105, 120, 195, 482, E5 and H32 are all being diverted.
Diversion in place
The north end of South Rd by The Broadway #Southall is closed due to an incident. Buses and traffic on diversion, please avoid the area due to delays @TfLTravelAlerts— Ealing MPS (@ealingMPS) September 12, 2018
Met Police statement
As mentioned above, the Metropolitan Police have released a statement on the incident.
Picture of the scene
A picture from the scene shows a number of emergency vehicles and a police cordon blocking South Road.
What we know so far
South Road in Southall has been closed in both directions are a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car early on Wednesday (September 12) morning.
The pedestrian have been rushed to hospital as a result, and traffic is reportedly very slow in the area as the investigation continues.