The M40 southbound lane is closed on the exit slip road after a police incident at junction 2 with the A355.

Traffic is slow near Beaconsfield while the Met Police remain at scene dealing with an as yet unknown incident.

The road has been affected since at least 3.30pm and could affect rush hour commuters if it persists.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment as to the nature of the incident, which remains ongoing.

Drivers travelling through the area may want to plan an alternative route to avoid a gruelling journey on their way home from the office.

The busy road connects Buckinghamshire to areas of west London such as Uxbridge and Northolt .

Wel'll bring you all the latest on this developing situation on our live blog below: