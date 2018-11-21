The M40 southbound lane is closed on the exit slip road after a police incident at junction 2 with the A355.
Traffic is slow near Beaconsfield while the Met Police remain at scene dealing with an as yet unknown incident.
The road has been affected since at least 3.30pm and could affect rush hour commuters if it persists.
The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment as to the nature of the incident, which remains ongoing.
Drivers travelling through the area may want to plan an alternative route to avoid a gruelling journey on their way home from the office.
The busy road connects Buckinghamshire to areas of west London such as Uxbridge and Northolt .
Wel'll bring you all the latest on this developing situation on our live blog below:
Thames Valley police confirm car chase closed road
Thames Valley police confirmed that the road was closed for a police car chase, which resulted in three arrests.
A Thames Valley police spokesman said: “I can confirm this was a police pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle which started at Junction 8 of the M40 and concluded safely at the M40 at junction 2 on the slip road.
“Three men have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”
Traffic back to normal after road re-opens
Thames Valley police have now re-opened the road at approximately 4.45pm, allowing traffic to return to normal.
We are still waiting for a police comment on the nature of the incident.
Where did the incident take place?
This map shows the road where the incident took place.
Thames Valley police attended at the M40 junction 2 with A355, they have been contacted for comment as to the nature of the incident.
What we know so far
Welcome to this live blog of this police incident on the M40.
Here’s what we know so far:
- Police are responding to an incident on the M40, at junction 2 with the A355
- They have closed a southbound lane on the exit slip road while they deal with the as-yet unknown incident
- Traffic is slow in the area and drivers may want to find an alternative route
- Police have been contacted for comment as to the nature of the incident