There are traffic delays on a number of major roads in and around London this morning (November 11).
Traffic is heavy on parts of the M4, M3 and A4, and motorists may face delays to journeys on these routes.
One lane is closed due to flooding on the M4 westbound from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 (Slough /Windsor).
On the M3, one lane is closed due to a fallen tree southbound from Junction 1 (Sunbury/Staines) to Junction 2 (M25).
The A4 (Great West Road) is closed in both directions due to maintenance work from M4 Junction 2 (Brentford) to Ealing Road.
Motorists are being advised to approach with care if they are using these travel routes.
'Poor traffic management'
One motorist has said traffic is being managed ‘poorly’ on the A4 Great West Road.
@TfLTrafficNews what’s this about???? Great west great at Brentford.... no advance warning.... you literally hit the cones and everyone sitting there.... no diversion signs either. Poor traffic management pic.twitter.com/gX8ZEe963D— Gemma Harper (@GemmaLHarper) November 11, 2018
One lane closed on M4
More on the traffic delays on the M4 here.
Lane three of three is closed westbound from J5 (Langley) to J6 (Slough /Windsor) due to flooding. Traffic is reportedly flowing well.
Motorists are being advised to “approach with care”.
M3 REOPENS
All lanes on the M3 have now reopened southbound from J1 (Sunbury/Staines) to J2 (M25).
Lane one of three had been closed due to a fallen tree, but this has now been removed.
Traffic is believed to be flowing well.
A4 Great West Road partly closed ALL DAY
The A4 Great West Road will be partly closed until 5am tomorrow due to Highways England carrying out maintenance work.
A4 Great West Road btwn Clayponds Avenue + B455 Ealing Road - Remains closed until approx 0500 Monday during Highways England maintenance on elevated M4 J2— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 11, 2018
