There are traffic delays on a number of major roads in and around London this morning (November 11).

Traffic is heavy on parts of the M4, M3 and A4, and motorists may face delays to journeys on these routes.

One lane is closed due to flooding on the M4 westbound from Junction 5 (Langley) to Junction 6 ( Slough /Windsor).

On the M3, one lane is closed due to a fallen tree southbound from Junction 1 (Sunbury/Staines) to Junction 2 (M25).

The A4 (Great West Road) is closed in both directions due to maintenance work from M4 Junction 2 (Brentford) to Ealing Road.

Motorists are being advised to approach with care if they are using these travel routes.

For all the latest traffic ad travel updates throughout the day follow our live blog below.