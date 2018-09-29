Traffic is slow on a key road to Heathrow Airport after a van caught fire.

The M4 Eastbound lane is closed at the exit slip road at Junction 4 to Heathrow and congestion is building as a result.

Traffic cameras show the van is in lane one; fire services have managed to contain the fire and remain at the scene while the vehicle is recovered.

Traffic was held on the main carriageway just before the exit slip road while the van was alight. The incident happened at around 6.55am.

Congestion reaches to the M25 at Junction 15.

The AA reports traffic is moving very slowly but the scene should begin to clear after 10am.

