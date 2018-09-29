Traffic is slow on a key road to Heathrow Airport after a van caught fire.
The M4 Eastbound lane is closed at the exit slip road at Junction 4 to Heathrow and congestion is building as a result.
Traffic cameras show the van is in lane one; fire services have managed to contain the fire and remain at the scene while the vehicle is recovered.
Traffic was held on the main carriageway just before the exit slip road while the van was alight. The incident happened at around 6.55am.
Congestion reaches to the M25 at Junction 15.
The AA reports traffic is moving very slowly but the scene should begin to clear after 10am.
Follow our live updates on traffic conditions in the area below and on our Facebook page .
Van soon on its way
The van is now being recovered from the scene. It shouldn’t be too long before the lane reopens.
Latest picture from the traffic jam
What we know
Welcome to our live coverage of the traffic conditions on this key route into Heathrow Airport.
We know that a van fire had to be contained and the vehicle is now in lane one on the exit slip road at the M4 to Heathrow.
Traffic is slow heading into Heathrow from the M4 and congestion stretches to the M25.
We expect the conditions to begin easing soon.